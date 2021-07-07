Madison expands popular 'Night Market' to State Street

After a year away, Madison's popular Downtown "Night Market" will return and for the first time run the length of State Street five times before the end of the year.
Meanwhile, a new entity is presenting a series of free jazz concerts at the top of State on three Wednesdays in August, replacing the Jazz at Five series that relocated to Fitchburg for its 2021 season.
The Central Business Improvement District on Wednesday won permission from the city's street Use Staff Committee to hold the night markets, where vendors showcase handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, prepackaged foods and fresh produce on the 100 through 600 blocks of State Street plus part of Gilman Street.
"We are thrilled to welcome everyone back Downtown to celebrate our city," BID executive director Tiffany Kenney said. "This event has moved onto State Street as an exceptional way to visit, support and shop at our local businesses.”
The market, which also offers artists, live music, food carts and pop up restaurants, expects to attract 7,000 to 10,000 people, will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 22, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.
The event is designed to draw in more interest to the district on nights that are less busy, with a focus on shopping. Four of the events are on Thursdays, but the Oct. 22 night market is on a Friday to partner with Wisconsin Alumni research Foundation (WARF) and Science on the Square and their efforts to break the world record for the most selfies ever taken.
The BID began the Night Market in 2017. It had won permission to expand the event to State Street for last year but no in-person markets were held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesses within the BID will be encouraged to participate at the Night Market or in their own place of business with a special event or attraction that evening like a trunk show, sample sale or visiting artist, Kenney said. Food carts and trucks will be added but will compliment and not take away from restaurant business on the street, she said.
"Moving most of the market onto State Street was the right thing to do," she said. "Many of the Downtown retail stores will stay open later, outdoor cafes can expand and adding specialty vendors and live music make it a perfect way to rebuild and celebrate our Downtown.”
The Street Use Staff Committee also approved a new event called Jazz on State, which is expected to attract about 500 people to the top of State Street on Aug. 4, 11 and 18. Event organizer Cathy Sullivan could not be reached.
"Jazz on State has some similarities to the Jazz at Five event in that it will be at the Top of State stage but it is a more collaborative event," Kenney said. "There will not be food or drink sold and attendees will be encouraged to frequent the businesses along the 100 block, like Mad Lit did. We hope this is a huge success."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 27-year-old Jazz at Five relocated to McKee Park in Fitchburg, 2930 Chapel Valley Road. It has concerts scheduled there for Aug. 11, 18 and 25, and Sept. 1 and 8.