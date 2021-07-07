Madison expands popular 'Night Market' to State Street

The event is designed to draw in more interest to the district on nights that are less busy, with a focus on shopping. Four of the events are on Thursdays, but the Oct. 22 night market is on a Friday to partner with Wisconsin Alumni research Foundation (WARF) and Science on the Square and their efforts to break the world record for the most selfies ever taken.

The BID began the Night Market in 2017. It had won permission to expand the event to State Street for last year but no in-person markets were held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses within the BID will be encouraged to participate at the Night Market or in their own place of business with a special event or attraction that evening like a trunk show, sample sale or visiting artist, Kenney said. Food carts and trucks will be added but will compliment and not take away from restaurant business on the street, she said.

"Moving most of the market onto State Street was the right thing to do," she said. "Many of the Downtown retail stores will stay open later, outdoor cafes can expand and adding specialty vendors and live music make it a perfect way to rebuild and celebrate our Downtown.”