Try 1 month for 99¢
Tori Pettaway
Buy Now

Tori Pettaway announced Tuesday she is running for mayor of Madison in 2019.

 PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER

Toriana Pettaway is joining the race for Madison mayor. She said Wednesday she's running with a vision of inclusion for the whole city.

Pettaway is the city’s first racial equity coordinator. She previously worked as a project manager for the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development and as a human resources specialist for the state of Wisconsin.  

“We are all Madison,” Pettaway told the Cap Times. “I want to bring about a better position of inclusion for all of our residents in the city that includes ... an equitable policy that engages a better transportation system, better housing options for all of our residents.”

Pettaway joins Raj Shukla, the executive director of River Alliance of Wisconsin, former alder Satya Rhodes-Conway, District 10 Ald. Maurice Cheeks and Tenant Resource Center Executive Director Brenda Konkel, who is also a former alder, in the campaign for mayor.

Former Madison School Board member Michael Flores and local comic Nick Hart have also declared their candidacies, according to the city clerk's website.

Mayor Paul Soglin announced in July that he will not seek re-election in 2019.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The mayoral election is April 2, 2019, with a primary scheduled for Feb. 19.

Pettaway said she wants to rethink how the city can develop equitably and foster development strategies that engage “up and coming” contractors and vendors. She is confident she can “galvanize both our college community, our communities of color and our dominant community.”

If elected, Pettaway would prioritize housing that is attainable and transportation that is accessible for Madison residents.

“I’m looking to have economic prosperity be the thing that we all can have in this community,” Pettaway said. “We are all Madison and that is what I want to lead with.” 

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Abigail Becker joined The Capital Times in 2016, where she primarily covers city and county government. She previously worked for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.