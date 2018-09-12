Toriana Pettaway is joining the race for Madison mayor. She said Wednesday she's running with a vision of inclusion for the whole city.
Pettaway is the city’s first racial equity coordinator. She previously worked as a project manager for the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development and as a human resources specialist for the state of Wisconsin.
“We are all Madison,” Pettaway told the Cap Times. “I want to bring about a better position of inclusion for all of our residents in the city that includes ... an equitable policy that engages a better transportation system, better housing options for all of our residents.”
Pettaway joins Raj Shukla, the executive director of River Alliance of Wisconsin, former alder Satya Rhodes-Conway, District 10 Ald. Maurice Cheeks and Tenant Resource Center Executive Director Brenda Konkel, who is also a former alder, in the campaign for mayor.
Former Madison School Board member Michael Flores and local comic Nick Hart have also declared their candidacies, according to the city clerk's website.
Mayor Paul Soglin announced in July that he will not seek re-election in 2019.
The mayoral election is April 2, 2019, with a primary scheduled for Feb. 19.
Pettaway said she wants to rethink how the city can develop equitably and foster development strategies that engage “up and coming” contractors and vendors. She is confident she can “galvanize both our college community, our communities of color and our dominant community.”
If elected, Pettaway would prioritize housing that is attainable and transportation that is accessible for Madison residents.
“I’m looking to have economic prosperity be the thing that we all can have in this community,” Pettaway said. “We are all Madison and that is what I want to lead with.”