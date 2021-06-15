Madison encourages ‘Days of Reflection’ after unprecedented year

On the longest day of the year, Madison hopes its residents pause and reflect on the unprecedented challenges of the past 15 months and the collective trauma faced by the community.
The June 20 “day of reflection” will be a time for people, organizations and businesses across Madison and Dane to acknowledge the twin pandemics of COVID-19 and systemic injustice and violence against Black, indigenous and people of color.
“This is an important part of how we shift that culture, really seeing each other as people and creating that opportunity for us to make sure that we're caring for each other,” Madison Civil Rights Director Norman Davis said last week in an interview.
Davis said there won't be specific events planned for the day. The hope is people choose to intentionally mark the day through, for example, journaling, moments of silence or a candlelight vigil.
Madison’s Neighborhood Resource Team members initiated the call for this memorial, and Madison’s City Council declared Tuesday that June 18 through June 25 will be designated as "Days of Reflection" to “acknowledge the immeasurable impact” of COVID-19 and racial injustice.
Madison’s Equity Coordinator Tariq Saqqaf said the community is at a transition point.
“All of these things that we have been through — all of the hurt and the harm and the trauma that people have endured, that we have endured together — I think more than ever we need to stop and breathe it in and breathe it out; take a moment and really figure out what we do with it,” Saqqaf said.
The City Council encouraged residents participating to share their experiences on social media using #MadisonDaneDaysofReflection.
“It is the hope of the Common Council that people, organizations, and businesses across Madison choose to intentionally mark the week with an event or activity of their choice, (and) be willing to capture and share that event or activity,” the resolution states.
