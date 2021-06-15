Madison encourages ‘Days of Reflection’ after unprecedented year

Madison’s Equity Coordinator Tariq Saqqaf said the community is at a transition point.

“All of these things that we have been through — all of the hurt and the harm and the trauma that people have endured, that we have endured together — I think more than ever we need to stop and breathe it in and breathe it out; take a moment and really figure out what we do with it,” Saqqaf said.

The City Council encouraged residents participating to share their experiences on social media using #MadisonDaneDaysofReflection.

“It is the hope of the Common Council that people, organizations, and businesses across Madison choose to intentionally mark the week with an event or activity of their choice, (and) be willing to capture and share that event or activity,” the resolution states.

