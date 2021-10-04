Madison election official subpoenaed in partisan Wisconsin election review

City of Madison Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl late last week joined several other Wisconsin election officials in being subpoenaed as a part of former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman’s partisan review of the 2020 presidential election.
The subpoenas, which were served throughout the day on Friday, were received by election officials in Green Bay, Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha and Madison, as well as by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Witzel-Behl was served with the subpoena, which includes a cover letter referencing the “City of Green Bay” despite being served to Madison’s election clerk, early Friday afternoon, according to a copy of the subpoena shared with the Cap Times. Reports on subpoenas served to election officials in other cities noted that they also referred to Green Bay.
The subpoenas are a part of a $680,000, taxpayer-funded election review that has been decried by Democrats in the state for its partisan nature and denounced as amateurish by experts in election administration.
Still, GOP lawmakers continue to push the idea that the review is necessary “to ensure confidence is fully restored in our elections.”
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who had to sign off on the subpoenas, said in a statement on Friday that ensuring “the 2020 election was conducted fairly and legally is critically important to maintaining faith in our election system. Justice Gableman is dedicated to finding the truth and has determined subpoenas are necessary to move forward in his investigation.”
Numerous lawsuits and recounts over the past 12 months have found that Wisconsin’s presidential election was conducted fairly.
The subpoena to Witzel-Behl focuses on communication the clerk and her office had with numerous elected and election officials and outside groups that provided grants to help support the administration of the election during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of particular interest to Gableman, the subpoenas suggest, is how election clerks and other officials interacted with the Center for Tech and Civic Life — a nonprofit backed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan — which provided millions in grants to help facilitate elections in the state. The funding was split up among communities across Wisconsin, but the lion’s share went to the five cities that have received subpoenas — and are also Democratic strongholds in the state.
The subpoena asks for correspondence between Witzel-Behl and:
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway;
the Center for Tech and Civic Life;
the Wisconsin Elections Commission;
election clerks in Green Bay, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine;
“any private corporation … regarding or in any way related to the Election”;
and several other nonprofit and outside organizations.
The subpoena also compels Witzel-Behl to appear in Brookfield at 9 a.m. on Oct. 15 “to give evidence and testimony” about the 2020 election.
Witzel-Behl did not immediately answer questions about whether she plans to comply with the subpoena.
