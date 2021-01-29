Madison effort to streamline construction of multi-family housing would limit neighborhood input

The time and cost savings for developers will vary, "but the changes will remove a lot of uncertainty, risk and carrying costs for property owners and developers," she said. "Financing and engineering decisions can be made earlier with more certainty, as there would no longer be a need to await Plan Commission decisions on whether and how the proposal can move forward."

“By taking these steps to ease the production of new housing, we want to ensure that we keep up with growth and expand housing choices for everyone across the city, particularly for those with few choices today,” said Ald. Patrick Heck, 2nd District on the Near East Side.

Smart Growth Madison sees the proposal as an initial step.

"This proposed ordinance should be viewed as a first step in making changes to remove complexities and ambiguity in the requirements placed on proposed development projects and uncertainty about what hoops a proposed project will be made to jump through during the review process to encourage more development in Madison in general and construction of more housing units in particular, Connors said.

"For example, additional changes should be made to encourage construction of more moderately priced single-family houses," he said.

Less neighborhood input