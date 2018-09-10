With a few dry days under its belt and week of sunny weather in the forecast, Madison is beginning to recover from the deluge of rain that hit the region at the end of August.
City traffic engineers have re-opened one lane of traffic in each direction on East Johnson Street, though motorists are warned to take it slow as some standing water remains on the road. The city will also lift flood-related parking restrictions on Williamson Street starting Tuesday morning.
However, Mayor Paul Soglin said in a press conference Friday that residents should remain aware of how higher lake levels may still affect them.
“We will be under this same kind of stress at least through the spring,” Soglin said. “Until the lake levels can be significantly lowered, we will continually be under threat from any significant rainstorm.”
The city will begin collecting sandbags in the next few weeks, Soglin said. Free overnight parking remains available in all city-owned garages from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Sept. 14.
As of Friday at 4 p.m., the city closed the boat launches at Olbrich Park, Law Park and Olin Park until further notice.
All updated road closures can be found on the city’s website.
On Friday night, city crews were making emergency repairs to the Lake Monona shoreline along John Nolen Drive.
“The wind out of the north, combined with the high lake level, is causing erosion along the shoreline,” Cynthia Schuster, an emergency operations public information officer with the city, said.
Flood waters have not damaged Monona Terrace, Soglin said.
Navigating bike path closures due to flooding has caused challenges for cyclists over the past two weeks. The city has placed large sandbags along the path to prevent erosion.