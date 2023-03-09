In keeping with a 2020 ordinance change that further legalized small amounts of marijuana, Madison's municipal court on Wednesday retroactively dismissed 282 city tickets for pot possession and the city will begin refunding fines to those who'd paid them.

All the tickets had been issued between Feb. 1, 2019, and Dec. 4, 2020, under an old city ordinance that generally made possession in public subject to a $50 fine, plus court costs, bringing the final bill up to $124, according to court administrator Christie Zamber.

The time frame was chosen because it corresponds to when the municipal court put in place a new information management system — allowing city officials to more easily locate the tickets — and when the new ordinance went into effect.

With some exceptions, the new ordinance allows people 18 years old and older to have up to an ounce of marijuana or marijuana-derived products on public property or on private property, such as an apartment, if the property owner is OK with it. Pot remains illegal under state and federal law, but the Dane County District Attorney's office and Madison police have indicated they are not interested in bringing charges against adults for recreational marijuana use.

Municipal tickets cannot be expunged, and the new ordinance did not contain a provision for retroactively dismissing tickets issued under the old ordinance. But the lead author of the new ordinance, Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, had made clear that if it passed, he was interested in giving people convicted under the old ordinance some relief.

"The ordinance change goes a long way to promote equity in the city by decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of cannabis," Verveer said. "I applaud the efforts of the Municipal Court and city attorney’s office to provide some retroactive relief to the individuals whose lives have been negatively impacted by a conviction for possessing small amounts of cannabis."

Verveer and others also introduced a nonbinding resolution before the City Council this month in support of dismissing the tickets "to promote equity and justice consistent with the spirit of the 2020 ordinance change." Advocates have long pointed to data showing that Black people are disproportionately arrested for marijuana violations.

The tickets dismissed Wednesday represent about $29,000 in city ticket revenue, although about $18,000 of that total had not been paid by 150 of the people ticketed. Zamber said the court is beginning to go through the dismissed tickets now and hopes to issue refunds in the coming months. There won't be any other notice to the ticketed that their tickets were tossed, she said.

People ticketed under the old ordinance who would also like to have their tickets dismissed and refunded can appeal directly to the Madison Municipal Court, city attorney Mike Haas said.

Madison first enacted an ordinance in 1977 that allowed residents to consume or possess cannabis in private residences but subjected those using it in public without a prescription to a fine of up to $100.

Under the new ordinance, it's still a violation for those under 18 to have cannabis, to have more than an ounce of it, to use any amount on a school bus or near schools, or to have it in a running vehicle. But the penalty for all but underage use is capped at a dollar, while youth caught with marijuana are only required to make an appearance in court.

Photos: High times for marijuana sales, delivery