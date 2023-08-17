A team of prominent developers is proposing to build up to 1,100 rental and owner-occupied housing units, commercial space and restored open spaces on a large former family farm on the city’s East Side.

Stone House Development and Threshold Development, both of Madison, have submitted land use and subdivision plat applications to move forward with the redevelopment of the roughly 67-acre farm with a pond held by the Voit family for some 165 years along Milwaukee Street just east of Starkweather Creek.

The development partners are proposing 13 new parcels on the property be zoned for residential development of up to 1,100 housing units, with the potential of 20% of them being lower cost.

The proposed zoning would encourage a mix of housing types while maintaining density, while five outlots would provide space for neighborhood amenities including playgrounds, community gardens and outdoor plazas. About half the site would be divided into five lots dedicated to the future public park land and continuation of the Starkweather Creek greenway.

“We recognize the uniqueness of this site and have developed a master plan that we believe creates a special community for our future residents and, most importantly, allows the wider community access to a beautiful park and pond,” said Helen Bradbury, principal at Stone House Development.

“We are, of course, aware of Madison’s need for housing but did not include high-rise, large-scale buildings which would have dwarfed the surrounding neighborhoods,” Bradbury said.

“We envision a mixed-income overall development with some owner-occupied affordable townhomes. Sustainability is of paramount importance to our vision and will be reflected in the design standards we establish for future buildings.”

The developers have incorporated suggestions for affordable housing and natural areas, said Randy Coloni, a spokesperson for the group Save the Farm, a grassroots organization seeking to preserve the land’s agricultural roots. But some want to see even more land dedicated to farming and community gardens, some sort of dedicated facility for educational programming, neighborhood interactions and community-building, and fewer roads cutting through the site, he said.

The Eastmorland Community Association has not taken a position on the proposed plat, association president Rebecca LeBeau said.

“The only folks we’ve heard from are Randy from Save the Farm,” she said. “Otherwise, we haven’t heard much from neighbors either way. Details aside, the ECA board is looking forward to welcoming new folks into our beautiful neighborhood and supporting affordable housing in our neighborhood.”

The city’s Plan Commission will consider a demolition permit to raze an industrial building and two single-family residences, a rezoning, and a preliminary plat to create 13 lots for future residential and mixed-use development, five outlots for public uses, and five outlots for private uses on Aug. 28, with City Council consideration on Sept. 5.

Each parcel will go through an entitlement process as it is developed. If land use approvals are secured, construction could begin in late 2024, with the development unfolding over five to 10 years.

Housing, open space

Under the proposal, the 13 lots would contain a mix of flats ranging three to six stories totaling 984 units and two- to three-story townhouses totaling 58 units.

Two of the lots nearest transit access on Milwaukee Street and bordering a public playground are specifically designed to support low-cost housing.

Most of the parcels are envisioned to be multifamily rental, Bradbury said. “We are currently engaging with two nonprofits who will develop affordable owner-occupied units,” she said. “It is difficult to predict whether condos will be economically feasible in the future, but, if they are, there are townhouse parcels that would be perfect.”

Mixed-use zoning is located near Starkweather Creek to capture views of the creek and natural areas and is near the extension of the Garver Trail shared-use path.

The design of public spaces is intended to promote walkability and bikeability by keeping blocks short and providing ample terraces for street trees and raised midblock crossings, the developer’s letter of intent says. Narrow streets would calm vehicle traffic and allow for shared bicycle traffic. The Garver Path would run along the west edge of the property and could connect to new paths on the north sides of Milwaukee Street and Chicago Avenue.

At the city’s direction the only commercial spaces are along Leon Street, Bradbury said. “We envision service retail such as coffee shop, yoga studio and other uses that will benefit the greater community.”

Park land

The 10 outlots would deliver space for community gatherings, community gardens, plazas, creek access, creekside terrace, paths, dedicated park space, parking and stormwater management.

“The future park is key to making this development unique,” Bradbury said. “We are working with the city of Madison Parks Department to develop the 35 acres surrounding the pond into a park that can be enjoyed by the entire community. We expect to engage with the community over the next few months to help in this endeavor.”

The park land will be adjacent to and provide better access to existing park land that is now natural and undeveloped for active recreation, and intended to largely remain so, assistant parks superintendent Lisa Laschinger said.

“Based on the existing site features, there are many opportunities for connection to the creek and natural environment,” she said. “Off-leash dog park, recreational biking trails, nature trails and a playground are all amenities that could make sense in this location.”

The Parks Division anticipates public engagements on park development planning to kick off later this year, Laschinger said.

“The developer did a lot to make sure that they incorporated feedback from the community and is in alignment with the goals of the city,” said Ald. Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, 15th District. “The preliminary plat gives us an idea of how we’ll be able to connect the surrounding communities to the area as well as providing both market rate housing and affordable housing.

“I’m looking forward to working with the community and the developers to ensure that the property both welcomes and invigorates our district,” Martinez-Rutherford said.

More agriculture

Once solidly in the country, time and development have surrounded the Voit farm with highways, established neighborhoods, a Metro Transit transfer station no longer in use after a recent system redesign, and an Amazon distribution center.

The agricultural island in the middle of the otherwise developed East Side attracted the attention of community members who started Save the Farm.

At one time, Save the Farm envisioned purchasing the property to maintain urban agriculture, build low-cost, sustainable housing, preserve the wetlands and create economic opportunities for marginalized communities.

The group continues to make suggestions on the coming development and is now recommending:

Less farmland paved over for buildings and streets and preserving a more substantial agricultural area for community gardens and farm entrepreneurs’ projects, chicks and small animals, and a gathering space for residents.

Building sites designed for energy efficiency and a non-car-centric, walkable environment.

Zoning that includes space for a community ecology center that could host events such as a farmers market, community meals, skill sharing and maybe a festival.

Donation of a small parcel to be owned by the community to be developed by a nonprofit coalition as a demonstration site.

Fewer roads crossing Milwaukee Street and a Chicago Avenue extension limited to a pedestrian-bike bridge.

“The master plan includes a parcel for community gardens and the design standards for the future buildings will encourage private gardens with the multi-family developments,” Bradbury said. “As the park is developed, community space will be included. The larger multi-family buildings generally include community rooms that can be made available to the larger community.”

