Madison deputy mayors Leslie Orrantia, Cam McLay resign

McLay said he continues to be involved in police leadership training in other parts of the country and is willing to provide input into local discussions in Madison.

Rhodes-Conway said McLay’s last day of work was Monday.

“We’re going to miss his perspective and it was really great to have him in the mayor’s office, but I respect his decision,” Rhodes-Conway said. “This was a post-retirement career for him, so I think that he’s making the right choice for him.”

Rhodes-Conway said the city will be hiring one deputy mayor, and the position should be publicly posted Tuesday.

“We’ll be moving as quickly as we can, but obviously we want to find the right person,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We’re just looking for the right person, and we will likely shuffle portfolios as needed.”

As mayor, Rhodes-Conway can appoint five deputy mayors. Currently, Chief of Staff Mary Bottari, Christie Baumel, Katie Crawley and Linda Vakunta hold those positions.

