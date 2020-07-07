Madison delivers sharp cuts to tourism marketing, Monona Terrace, Overture Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With hotel room tax revenues projected to fall by 50% due to COVID-19's impact on travel and leisure spending, Madison's Room Tax Commission on Tuesday reluctantly made roughly $10 million in cuts to tourism marketing and to funding for Monona Terrace, the Overture Center and others.

Destination Madison, also know as the Greater Madison Convention and Visitors Bureau, will see a $2.46 million cut, Monona Terrace a $2.8 million cut, and Overture Center a $895,000 cut from the 2020 room tax budget. The amount of room tax going to the city's general and other funds will be reduced by $3 million.

The cuts, which were approved unanimously, came after city and commission officials consulted with recipients on how much of a reduction they could absorb as the new coronavirus pandemic ravages hotel room tax revenues.

"I think the plan is not going to make everybody happy, and it probably means it's a good plan," commission chairwoman Sally Miley said.

The cuts are a product of compromise and tough decisions, said commission member and Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District. "It's really as fair as can be."