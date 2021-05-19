Madison delivers $225,000 to community partners to address violence

Madison is delivering $225,000 to eight community organizations to help address the needs of low-income people and minorities who've suffered a disparate level of violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will address basic needs like healthy foods, transportation and household goods and help fill gaps in areas like crisis services, youth employment and middle school programming identified in the recent Public Health Madison & Dane County Violence Prevention Plan, which was released on March 9.

It's the first package of funding to go directly to partners since the release of the plan, said Aurielle Smith, director of policy, planning and evaluation for Public Health.

"We know that an individual or families ability to meet basic needs such as paying their bills or their ability to buy groceries have become more difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic," she said. "The lack of being able to meet basic needs can lead to higher levels of mental health problems, toxic stress, and other poor health outcomes that contribute to higher levels of violence."