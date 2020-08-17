Madison delegates prepare to tune into Democratic convention from home offices, couches

As the Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday, Madison delegates readied their home offices and living rooms to participate in the largely virtual event that was originally supposed to take place just 80 miles away.
Awais Khaleel, one of nearly a dozen 2nd Congressional District delegates, said he was most looking forward to showing off “how great our community is” to friends and others. But now, he’s preparing to be home the entire time in the company of his “two young, very cute, rambunctious children.”
The 35-year-old delegate, who has pledged to support Vice President Joe Biden, said he felt “10% disappointment and 90% a mix of relief and understanding” at the news of the convention going almost entirely virtual.
“Every convention is fun, but at the same time I’m also really relieved that we’re not putting people in a position to get sick or to get hurt and I’m really relieved I’m representing a party that is willing to put human beings, people, what’s right, over some political benefit,” he said.
No delegates are traveling to Milwaukee for what remains of the stripped-down convention that had been expected to draw some 50,000 attendees. Instead, events will mostly be held remotely, with four straight evenings of TV programming on tap this week as Biden officially accepts his party’s nomination alongside California Sen. Kamala Harris, his running mate.
That leaves would-be attendees (including the 97 Wisconsin delegates) working to make the most out of an experience party activists look forward to for witnessing history, representing themselves and their communities and pursuing networking opportunities.
[Electronic voting, virtual caucuses: How Wisconsin Democrats will select delegates amid COVID-19 outbreak]
First-time Biden delegate Farah Famouri, 28, said she’s been reminding herself that the opportunities are “actually right on my laptop” including virtual training sessions on get-out-the-vote efforts, campaigning and more.
She also noted that moving the convention online has also made caucus meetings and policy roundtables “more accessible to individuals who wouldn’t have been able to be a part of it if it were to happen in person.”
“Even though we aren’t physically in Milwaukee, there’s still so much involvement for the delegates and the public now especially,” she said.
Still, some worry the lack of in-person programming means delegates who back Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who unsuccessfully ran for president this year and in 2016, have lost their ability to influence the party’s platform.
Voting for the party platform, which was conducted virtually over the first two weeks of August, ended Saturday. But ahead of time, national reporting showed hundreds of delegates had signed on to a pledge to reject it for not including support of “Medicare for All.”
First-time Sanders delegate Essie Lenchner, 27, noted with the move online, “certain forms of dissent and protest are no longer available.”
“Showing up in person, that’s where there’d be some opportunity with sound and visual to communicate the things that Bernie delegates want … and that’s much more limited,” she said.
In 2016, the late July convention featured boos and protests brought by Sanders supporters after a contentious primary process.
“I’m absolutely on board with defeating [President Donald] Trump and yes I’m going to vote for Biden but that doesn’t mean I love everything we’re doing,” Lenchner said. “That doesn’t mean I’m okay with the platform leaving out ‘Medicare for All’ and I wish there was more of a voice for delegates to express those kinds of thoughts.”
Though he’s a Biden delegate who agrees with “95 to 99% of the platform,” Khaleel said he voted against it on principle because of his own personal support for “Medicare for All.” He also credited the Sanders delegates for their “exceptional” work organizing opposition to it and “doing exactly what you’re supposed to do: pushing.”
Formerly an automatic delegate for the 2008 convention due to his role as vice president of the College Democrats of America, Khaleel noted that while politicos say conventions are necessary to launch the energy needed to run out of a presidential campaign, Democrats this cycle already know what’s important and what’s at stake.
Trump is visiting Oshkosh Monday, hours before programming kicks off on the first day of the DNC. Vice President Mike Pence is also planning to visit Darien on Wednesday, while Eric Trump will visit the Milwaukee Police Association on Tuesday.
“People are going to be profoundly impacted by who wins,” Khaleel said. “I don’t think we need a pep rally to be excited. We’re pumped and we’re ready to go.”
