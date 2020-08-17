Madison delegates prepare to tune into Democratic convention from home offices, couches

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday, Madison delegates readied their home offices and living rooms to participate in the largely virtual event that was originally supposed to take place just 80 miles away.

Awais Khaleel, one of nearly a dozen 2nd Congressional District delegates, said he was most looking forward to showing off “how great our community is” to friends and others. But now, he’s preparing to be home the entire time in the company of his “two young, very cute, rambunctious children.”

The 35-year-old delegate, who has pledged to support Vice President Joe Biden, said he felt “10% disappointment and 90% a mix of relief and understanding” at the news of the convention going almost entirely virtual.

“Every convention is fun, but at the same time I’m also really relieved that we’re not putting people in a position to get sick or to get hurt and I’m really relieved I’m representing a party that is willing to put human beings, people, what’s right, over some political benefit,” he said.