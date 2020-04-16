Madison delays new property assessments due to COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Madison is delaying the release of property assessment notices usually sent in April for at least two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city assessor Michelle Drea announced Thursday.

The new values, based on 2019 sales and other data in effect last year, will serve as the basis for tax collections.

The downturn in the economy due to the pandemic will not affect property values in notices that will be sent in coming months but will be relevant in 2021, Drea said. "It is important for property owners to track relevant impact with whatever documentation is available and communicate that with our office in the 2021 cycle," she said.

For this year, the coronavirus crisis currently makes the mailing of new assessments unsafe because state law requires the assessor to provide a mandatory two-hour period, called "open book," when the assessor must be available to meet with the public to discuss assessments, Drea said. "Unfortunately, there is no virtual option for the two hour meeting requirement and no legislative fixes are forthcoming," she said.