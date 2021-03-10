Madison, Dane County urge public health approach to reducing 'extremely pervasive' violence

“Gun violence is a critical problem for Madison to address,” Police Chief Shon Barnes said. The large number of shell casings recovered alone, he said, “reflects a significant volume of gunfire in our city and is something that no member of the community should view as acceptable. The city can’t get to the point — like many other cities have — where residents become numb to routine gun violence.”

Produced by Public Health Madison and Dane County, the roadmap also addresses sexual violence, intimate-partner violence, violence in the home, self harm and suicide.

“Violence is extremely pervasive in Dane County, and much of it, such as domestic violence, child abuse and neglect, and sexual assault, continues to fly under the radar,” said Faye Zemel, director of prevention and systems advocacy for Domestic Abuse Intervention Services, or DAIS.

“Cities all across the country have seen increased rates of violence due to the pandemic and its economic impacts,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “Violence has an impact not only on the individuals directly involved but also their families, the community and our society as a whole.”

Using the roadmap, the Violence Prevention Coalition will seek to address the root causes of the conflict, County Executive Joe Parisi said.