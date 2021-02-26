Madison, Dane County to hold community memorial for lives lost during COVID-19 pandemic

The city of Madison and Dane County will hold a community memorial at the Alliant Energy Center Monday in honor of local lives lost to COVID-19.

The "Light the Night" tribute at 6 p.m. Monday will be in remembrance of 273 Dane County residents who lost their lives to COVID-19, according to a news release.

Police, fire and EMS from across Dane County will take part in the memorial and turn on their emergency lights following opening remarks paying tribute to the lives lost, their families and frontline workers involved in their care. The lights will be on for 27 minutes, one minute for each 10 of the local COVID-19 fatalities.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were five more deaths in Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 coronavirus as of Friday, according to the state Department of Health Services, bringing the total up to 6,399 lives lost in the state since the pandemic started. This total is just a little over 1% of the 562,807 people who have tested positive for the virus, including the 656 new confirmed cases added Friday.

The memorial is open to the public. Those attending are asked to turn on Alliant Energy Center Way and follow directions from parking attendants to get to the event. Once arrived, attendees should stay in their cars and turn off their headlights.