Madison, Dane County to deliver $1 million for anti-violence efforts

To address persistent violence, Public Health Madison & Dane County will deliver $1 million in federal COVID funding to agencies and organizations that support specific anti-violence efforts.

“Every day, people in our neighborhoods are being affected by violence. This is not acceptable in Madison,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “We must use every tool at our disposal to prevent and reduce violence of all types. This funding is one piece of the puzzle, and will help keep our neighborhoods safe.”

Last year, in Madison, police reported 10 homicides, 231 incidents of shots fired, 30 people struck by gunfire, 613 casings recovered, 1,946 assaults and 220 forcible sex offenses, according to the police chief's quarterly reports to the City Council and the department's annual report.

In March 2021, Public Health released "The Roadmap to Reducing Violence," which takes a public health approach to violence prevention.

Increasingly, violence is being understood as akin to an infectious disease needing a data-driven, coordinated, long-term public health response like those used to fight smoking or HIV/AIDS. The roadmap uses science and data to understand the problems surrounding violence and leans on the expertise and experience of local partners to carry out the plan.

In July, the city and county relaunched a diverse Violence Prevention Coalition, which was paused by the COVID-19 pandemic, that's intended to inform a broad, public health approach to violence, suicide and other forms of self-harm.

The $1,065,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds will be made available to agencies and organizations that help meet three specific goals outlined in the Roadmap:

Engaging with children, youth and families to encourage healthy development;

Fostering strong neighborhoods and working relationships between residents and government agencies;

Boosting intervention and continuous healing for those affected by violence, including through culturally responsive services.

Local nonprofits and tribal organizations can apply for funding over the next two years. In a first allotment, Public Health expects to give between five and 10 awards totaling $300,000.

“The organizations that this funding is intended to support are led by individuals who are passionate about preventing violence in our community and expanding existing services and programs to improve outcomes,” Public Health director Janel Heinrich said.

“We know that violent behavior disproportionately affects people of color, and other disadvantaged groups in our community," she said. "This funding represents our continued commitment to addressing those inequities."

Public Health's Violence Prevention Team has been laying the groundwork to help make all of the goals outlined in the Roadmap become a reality, Heinrich said.

The team has already expanded the Community Safety Intervention Team (CSIT) composed of community partners who track and exchange information on violent crime and connect with intervention services to prevent future incidents; improved data processes; and helped pilot the Community Alternative Response Emergency Services program (CARES), which teams a paramedic and crisis worker to treat behavioral health emergencies, she said.

“Violence is a widespread, complicated issue which requires a comprehensive, ‘all hands on deck’ approach,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “Partnering with trusted community stakeholders is just one way we ensure that collaboration remains a backbone of our violence prevention efforts.”

Eligible agencies and organizations can apply now until June 13. For more information, visit publichealthmdc.com/ViolencePrevention.

