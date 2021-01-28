Madison, Dane County target site near East Towne for permanent men's homeless shelter

But the timetable has not changed for the $13.2 million Public Market, meaning the city can use the Fleet Services Building for a shelter for a limited time. If outside funding is secured, construction of the Public Market at the Fleet Services Building could begin in the fall with an opening in 2022.

The new permanent location near East Towne fits criteria, officials said.

"The location is adjacent to frequent transit and a planned (bus rapid transit) station as well as proximate to amenities and employment opportunities," Wachter said, adding the building itself is very flexible with large open spaces and enough space to offer expanded services.

The Engineering Division is evaluating the building and working through the process to hire an architect/engineering team, he said. Capacity will depend on the design, degree of social distancing and other factors, he said.

"We are excited about any permanent location," said Karla Thennes, executive director of Porchlight, Inc., which has long operated the men's homeless shelter system. Up to 120 men nightly have used the Fleet Services facility since it opened, she said.

Porchlight would like to be the operator of the permanent facility, Thennes said.