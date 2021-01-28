Madison, Dane County target site near East Towne for permanent homeless men's shelter

After a lengthy search and one near miss, Madison and Dane County are moving to purchase a vacant big box retail store near East Towne for a permanent shelter for homeless men.

The partners are moving to spend $2.6 million for the 31,500-square-foot building on 2.67 acres, which formerly held formerly Savers and Gander Mountain stores, at 2002 Zeier Road. The property, owned by BIP Enterprises of Waunakee, is assessed at 2.4 million for 2020. The partners would spend another $400,000 for environmental studies, closing costs and architectural and engineering services to convert the building to a homeless shelter.

The city and county each included $3 million in their budgets to support the acquisition and renovation of property for use as a permanent men’s shelter.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will introduce a resolution for a purchase and sale agreement to the City Council on Tuesday. The resolution will be considered by committees and decided by the council at a later date. She could not be immediately reached.

The city and the county have worked together cooperatively to rapidly house homeless families and individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic, moving people out of cramped quarters and into hotels and other accommodations. There have been few cases of COVID in shelters.