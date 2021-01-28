Madison, Dane County target site near East Towne for permanent homeless men's shelter

After a lengthy search and one near miss, Madison and Dane County are moving to purchase a vacant big box retail store near East Towne for a permanent shelter for homeless men.
The partners are moving to spend $2.6 million for the 31,500-square-foot building on 2.67 acres, which formerly held formerly Savers and Gander Mountain stores, at 2002 Zeier Road. The property, owned by BIP Enterprises of Waunakee, is assessed at 2.4 million for 2020. The partners would spend another $400,000 for environmental studies, closing costs and architectural and engineering services to convert the building to a homeless shelter.
The city and county each included $3 million in their budgets to support the acquisition and renovation of property for use as a permanent men’s shelter.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will introduce a resolution for a purchase and sale agreement to the City Council on Tuesday. The resolution will be considered by committees and decided by the council at a later date. She could not be immediately reached.
The city and the county have worked together cooperatively to rapidly house homeless families and individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic, moving people out of cramped quarters and into hotels and other accommodations. There have been few cases of COVID in shelters.
Since Dec. 16, homeless men have been sleeping at a temporary shelter at the city's former Fleet Services Building, 200 N. First St., on the East Side, which is the future home of the Madison Public Market. Previously, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, homeless men began sleeping at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center on the North Side. Before then, men were sheltered in three cramped church basements Downtown for 35 years.
The city, which wanted to create more space for the men and return Warner Park to normal use, converted the two-story, 45,000-square-foot former Fleet Services Building into a shelter that can accommodate at least 250 men. Fleet Services operations have relocated to a new 105,000-square-foot building at 4151 Nakoosa Trail, on the Far East Side.
The space has two large, open rooms with 20-foot ceilings and rows of beds spaces for social distancing. One of the large rooms has two large bathroom areas that the city's Engineering Division built in the back of semi trucks so they could be easily moved. Stairs lead up to each of the facilities, one with rows of showers and the other with rows of toilet stalls. Both also have an area with running sinks. There is a dining area between the two large rooms.
But the timetable has not changed for the $13.2 million Public Market, meaning the city can use the Fleet Services Building for a shelter for a limited time. If outside funding is secured, construction is supposed to begin at the Fleet Services Building in the fall with an opening in 2022.
"We are excited about any permanent location," said Karla Thennes, executive director of Porchlight, Inc., which has operated the men's homeless shelter system. We are ready for a permanent home for the men’s shelter
The city has been searching for a location for a permanent homeless shelter and possibly a day resource center, "pay-to-stay beds" and low-cost housing.
On Oct. 20, to the shock and disappointment of city officials, a seller pulled out of a tentative deal with the city for the purchase of a former child care center on the Far East Side to be used for a new shelter and related development.
The seller, Kara Havens-Prange, had deeded the property to a limited liability corporation earlier that month, and it informed the city through its attorney that it was pulling out of a purchase and sale agreement and instead selling the vacant two-story, 22,584-square-foot day care center on a two-acre parcel at 4111 East Towne Blvd. to another unidentified party.