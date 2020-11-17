Madison, Dane County pilot to address Black infant mortality, low birthweight

"Wisconsin faces an urgent public health crisis, that when confounded with the COVID pandemic, is all the more critical to address," Harambee co-founder and CEO Tia Murray said. "We have identified persistent gaps in local maternal and child health services for marginalized communities, particularly our Black community. What is most important to note, however, is that it is not race that is driving these disparities, the root causes lie in the systemic and pervasive racism that is weaved into the very fabric of our country and society at large."

Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, 3rd District, a member of the Board of Health for Madison and Dane County, introduced a resolution to accept the grant to the City Council on Tuesday evening. It will be decided by the council at a later date.

"We have a lot of work to do to address the racial disparities in maternal and infant health challenges and mortality rates in Madison and Dane County," Lemmer said. "This partnership with Harambee Village Doulas is a critical step and will allow us to build a pilot program with prenatal care and doula services."