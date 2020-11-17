Madison, Dane County pilot to address Black infant mortality, low birthweight

With troubling data on Black infant mortality and low birthweight infants, Madison and Dane County are hoping to use a $100,000 state grant to create a pilot prenatal care program for women at high risk of adverse outcomes that could become a model for the state.
The state ranks first in the nation for Black infant mortality and, in Dane County, Black mothers are more than twice as likely as white mothers to give birth to low-birthweight infants.
To address the problem, city and county policy makers are considering resolutions to accept the $100,000 grant from the state Department of Health Services and authorize Public Health Madison and Dane County to sign a non-competitive contract with Harambee Village Doulas to run the pilot program.
Harambee Village Doulas provides access to culturally and socially responsive, and community-based pregnancy, childbirth and breastfeeding services to marginalized communities. The services are provided by a team of trusted birth professionals trained by leading doula organizations. A doula is a trained companion who is not a healthcare professional and supports another individual through a significant health-related experience.
"Wisconsin faces an urgent public health crisis, that when confounded with the COVID pandemic, is all the more critical to address," Harambee co-founder and CEO Tia Murray said. "We have identified persistent gaps in local maternal and child health services for marginalized communities, particularly our Black community. What is most important to note, however, is that it is not race that is driving these disparities, the root causes lie in the systemic and pervasive racism that is weaved into the very fabric of our country and society at large."
Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, 3rd District, a member of the Board of Health for Madison and Dane County, introduced a resolution to accept the grant to the City Council on Tuesday evening. It will be decided by the council at a later date.
"We have a lot of work to do to address the racial disparities in maternal and infant health challenges and mortality rates in Madison and Dane County," Lemmer said. "This partnership with Harambee Village Doulas is a critical step and will allow us to build a pilot program with prenatal care and doula services."
The grant will be used to provide $11,041 to increase an existing Public Health Nurse position to provide administrative and technical support to the doulas and $88,959 to contract with Harambee to expand its doula services, the resolution says. The contract with Harambee is Dec. 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022 and includes the cost of personnel, equipment, and supplies, it says.
"This pilot is very critical in many respects," Murray said. "In the face of COVID-19, our health system and public health infrastructure have been pulled and stretched thin, often leaving a void in services for expecting families. Doulas have remained on the frontlines and we have been supporting more families now than ever before."
Harambee currently serves about 75 to 100 births annually, and touches hundreds of families every year through extensive programming at its Today Not Tomorrow Family Resource Center, she said, adding that the pilot program would almost double the number of birthing people served every year.
It's important as a strategy to improve pregnancy and birth outcomes for African Americans, increase access to and sustainability of community-based doula services in underserved communities by creating an equitable framework for Medicaid reimbursement, and improve collaboration between community-based organizations of color and health partners, public health supervisor Daniel Stattelman-Scanlan said.
"The peer-to-peer relationship and the continuity of care knit a fabric of support around the family, which has broad and deep impact on health outcomes," he said.
The goal is to create a sustainable model that can be replicated in other programs throughout the state, the resolution says.
"This is just a start, it definitely is not sufficient, but it is a start," Murray said.
