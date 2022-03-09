Madison, Dane County pick permanent homeless men's shelter site on Far East Side

After a two-year search, Madison and Dane County leaders want to locate a permanent homeless men’s shelter on the site of a demolished sports pub on the Far East Side that the city bought for $855,000 last fall.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and County Executive Joe Parisi on Wednesday will propose that the city and county create the new shelter at the now vacant, 2.1-acre site at 1902 Bartillon Drive, just off Highway 51 roughly between East Towne Mall and Madison Area Technical College.

“It will be transformational,” Rhodes-Conway said. “This truly represents a pretty big step for our community in really thinking about how do we serve this population and deliver what they need to get stable and get their lives back.”

The mayor and county executive will share details about the shelter at a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Madison Municipal Building.

The city and county have been aggressively seeking a site for a permanent men’s shelter ever since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of cramped, makeshift shelters in Downtown church basements in March of 2020.

The city created temporary shelters with more space, first at the Warner Park Community Center on the North Side before moving it to the city’s former Fleet Services building, 200 N. First St. on the East Side, which the city will begin to repurpose into the $16.5 million Madison Public Market this fall.

Rhodes-Conway will soon introduce a resolution to the City Council seeking approval of the permanent shelter site, directing the Engineering Division to choose architectural and engineering consultants, and directing the Community Development Division to start a process to pick an operator that would help refine a design, budget and mix of services.

It will take about two to three years to open the new facility, which will shelter between 200 and 250 homeless men, offer an array of services, provide showers, restrooms and perhaps laundry in an initial phase. The site could also host “pay-to-stay” beds and eventually, perhaps, other kinds of permanent housing with support services.

In the meantime, the city will spend coming months to create a temporary shelter at a city-owned, 31,500-square-foot building on 2.67 acres, which formerly held Savers and Gander Mountain stores, at 2002 Zeier Road near East Towne. That site was once considered for the permanent shelter.

A path to housing

With work on the Public Market expected to start at the First Street property this fall, the next task is preparing the temporary men’s shelter on Zeier Road, community development director Jim O’Keefe said.

The city has budgeted about $600,000 to fund limited interior remodeling and equip the building with showers, restrooms and other features, but the city won’t make major renovations to the structure, O’Keefe said. Porchlight Inc., which operated shelters in church basements and temporary ones at Warner Park and First Street, will be asked to run the temporary shelter on Zeier Road, he said.

The vision for the permanent shelter is only beginning to take shape with many decisions dependent on what services will be offered, safety, reducing barriers to accessing the facility, and available funding for an operating budget.

The key, Rhodes-Conway said, is that the shelter will be designed and built from scratch for the population it will serve. “It’s the difference between bringing beds into the basement of a church and designing a room where people can sleep comfortably,” she said.

The city has authorized $9 million for construction, including $3 million already committed from the county, $4 million from the city, and $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. Precise cost estimates will emerge as design work progresses.

The city will issue a request for proposals from potential operators, with the selected operator to help refine the shelter design, mix of services and budget, O’Keefe said.

It now costs nearly $2.5 million annually to run the temporary shelter at First Street, several times more than to run the shelters from church basements due to the need to provide catered rather than donated meals, higher levels of cleaning and sanitation, COVID screening and more staff, he said.

The new shelter will accommodate 200 to 250 men, provide intake that doesn’t require guests waiting in line outside, offer showers, restrooms and perhaps laundry services, with decisions to be made about installing a commercial kitchen or using a caterer for meals, he said.

The First Street facility has been hosting about 150 to 160 men per night with a peak of 190 guests, O’Keefe said. But more capacity may be needed because a city and county arrangement to shelter 135 people at a hotel on the Far East Side will end this summer, while a new facility may also attract some who’ve been wary to go to temporary sites, he said.

The permanent shelter’s operating hours are also undecided, but may go beyond the current 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. at the temporary site on First Street. The hours, for example, could be extended so guests don’t have to leave during inclement weather or even reach to 24 hours, depending on services and funding, O’Keefe said.

The new shelter will likely have spaces where men who are experiencing physical or mental health issues, are under the influence or are unruly could be sheltered yet separate from others, he said.

There will be space for services, especially to secure housing, as well as connections to resources related to challenges like mental health or substance abuse, with some services on site and others not, he said.

“This is not intended to be a warehouse for homeless men but a resource to connect them to housing,” O’Keefe said.

The permanent site will be well served by public transit, near food outlets and the proposed Imagination Center at Reindahl Park, 1818 Portage Road, O’Keefe said.

Whether to provide pay-to-stay beds or low-cost housing “is going to be part of the conversation,” O’Keefe said. “It might happen separate from initial construction.”

Multiple setbacks

The mayor’s proposal is the latest twist in the two-year struggle to locate a permanent men’s shelter.

For 35 years, homeless men were sheltered on bunkbeds in the basement of Grace Episcopal Church on Capitol Square and overflow shelters with men sleeping on mats on the floor in the basements of two other churches Downtown.

Even before the pandemic, “it was becoming more and more clear that the church basements we had relied upon for shelter were insufficient,” O’Keefe said.

In March 2020, as the pandemic took hold, the city acted to ease crowding in shelters for health and social distancing reasons and began temporarily sheltering men at Warner Park.

Then, in a breakthrough that fall, the city and Dane County announced intention to buy a two-story, 22,584-square-foot former day care center on a 2-acre parcel at 4111 East Towne Blvd. for conversion to an interim men’s shelter. The seller, however, pulled out of a tentative deal putting the city and county back to square one.

In December, the city moved homeless men from Warner Park to the city’s former Fleet Services Building on First Street, but can use that facility as a shelter only for a limited time before it would be needed for the Public Market.

In early 2021, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi proposed spending $2.6 million for the site at 2002 Zeier Road, also near East Towne.

But that proposal also hit snags.

In May, the council supported buying the Zeier Road property on a 14-5 vote. But because the action was tied to a fund transfer from the county, it failed to reach the 15-vote supermajority needed to pass. Opponents argued the site’s distance from Downtown and homelessness service providers made it a bad choice and urged the city to keep searching.

But in early October, the council voted 14-6 to buy the Zeier Road property with no supermajority needed because the purchase was financed by available city funds. At the same meeting, the council approved purchase of a fire-damaged former tavern at 1902 Bartillon Drive for unspecified “options to address homelessness.”

In following months, the city continued searching for the permanent men’s shelter site, landing on the Bartillon Drive property. The site is next to a 24,186-square-foot office and warehouse at 1918 Bartillon Drive, a closed fast-food restaurant at 3709 Kinsman Blvd., and near the Madison East DMV offices at 2001 Bartillon Drive, some apartment buildings and other commercial uses.

“This is the kind of facility that is generally not warmly embraced by neighbors or property owners,” O’Keefe said. But the largely positive experiences at Warner Park and First Street may blunt some concerns, he said, adding, “We’ve had very few complaints.”

“It’s the best location among the options we looked at, and there weren’t a ton of options,” Rhodes-Conway said.

It’s taken a lot of work to get this far, and the city is grateful for its partnerships, especially the county’s support, the mayor said.

