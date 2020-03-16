Madison, Dane County officials anticipate changes for official meetings

As the Dane County community seeks best practices for operating under the new normal conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, local government officials are considering ways to conduct business virtually or not at all.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and City Council President Shiva Bidar are introducing a change to city ordinances that would allow the cancellation of all committee meetings, other than those designated by the city, during an officially declared emergency or at the direction of the director of Public Health Madison and Dane County.
“We are balancing the need to limit exposure to the COVID-19 virus, the need to train staff and committee members on remote meeting technology, the need to maintain transparency and follow open meetings law, the IT department’s need to work on other critical functions related to COVID-19, and the need to continue the city’s business as much as possible,” Rhodes-Conway and Bidar said in a March 15 memo to the City Council.
This legislation would allow the mayor and city council president to reinstate any committee meetings deemed necessary to provide essential functions and support to city operations.
A second proposed change would allow alders to attend meetings by phone or the internet during an officially declared emergency.
The City Council will consider these proposals at its meeting March 17, which is scheduled to be held in-person in room 201 of the City-County Building at 210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. The meeting will be limited to 50 people — keeping in line with orders from the public health department — and an overflow room will be available.
After March 17, City Council will continue to meet regularly. The only question is if the 20-member group will conduct business in person or remotely.
“We believe that it is critical for the council to continue as scheduled because the council is the final and official actor on the vast majority of the business done by our boards, commissions and committees,” Rhodes-Conway and Bidar said. “It is possible that some items may be acted on by the council without recommendations from our boards, commissions and committees, while other items may be delayed.”
The following groups, at minimum, will continue to meet:
- Common Council Executive Committee
- Finance Committee
- Alcohol License Review Committee
- Plan Commission
- Police & Fire Commission
- Board of Public Works
“We will be evaluating on an ongoing basis whether the meetings will take place in person or remotely,” Rhodes-Conway and Bidar said.
They also expect the Downtown Coordinating Committee’s meeting March 19 and the March 30 meeting of the Transportation Policy and Planning Board to continue as scheduled “so as not to delay time sensitive funding applications.”
“Any in-person meetings will need to follow best practices on social distancing,” Rhodes-Conway and Bidar said.
Boyce Johnson, digital media supervisor with the public access provider City Channel, said his team is testing a variety of conferencing products, such as Zoom, to hold remote meetings. This work was partially in progress due to the work of the Task Force on Government Structure, which suggested greater access to city meetings via remote technology.
While Johnson said he is concerned with transparency and access year round, those become more imperative as Dane County residents are urged to stay home to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
“We want to make sure people aren’t endangering themselves and others,” Johnson said. “The extent to which we can extend that access, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure this stuff is available to as many folks as possible without them coming downtown or showing up in a physical space.”
The mayor and council president said alders will receive “ample” notice of and instruction on any remote meeting technology. Also, they said the city will comply with open meetings laws and provide opportunity for public comment and viewing of meetings.
Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, emphasized the need to provide the public with a way to join the conversation.
“There has to be changes in how public bodies operate, and it’s not always going to be possible anymore for members and the public to attend in person, so there needs to be a way to attend remotely,” Lueders said. “It just seems like the responsible way to deal with issues at the moment.”
In Madison, many items the city considers are taken to public information or neighborhood meetings. These steps will most likely not be happening.
“To the extent possible, we will delay those items until the meetings can be held, and will consult with you about items that impact your districts,” Rhodes-Conway and Bidar said. “We may be able to hold some meetings electronically or solicit input from constituents by email, and in some cases, we may need to move forward without a public meeting.”
Dane County Board, Madison School Board
At its meeting Thursday, the Dane County Board of Supervisors will consider a measure to allow members of boards and committees to meet remotely.
“While we are encouraging and recommending that our committees not meet, if there is something that absolutely has to happen for the county to continue to operate — as in, make sure folks are paid, make sure people are taken care of, any number of things that are the bare essentials — that committees are able to do that remotely,” Board Chair Analiese Eicher said.
Eicher said the county is working to provide public access to a virtual meeting system.
“I am a strong believer in public access to meetings and information,” Eicher said.
Prior to concerns over COVID-19, the county was exploring the idea of remote meetings in the future as a way to improve accessibility.
“The future came real quickly,” Eicher said.
On March 13, Madison School Board president Gloria Reyes said the board still planned to hold its March 23 meeting that is expected to include important budget and referenda votes. Reyes added that they were "looking at all of our different options" to avoid a large group gathering, including potential remote ways of meeting,
