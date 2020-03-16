Madison, Dane County officials anticipate changes for official meetings

Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, emphasized the need to provide the public with a way to join the conversation.

“There has to be changes in how public bodies operate, and it’s not always going to be possible anymore for members and the public to attend in person, so there needs to be a way to attend remotely,” Lueders said. “It just seems like the responsible way to deal with issues at the moment.”

In Madison, many items the city considers are taken to public information or neighborhood meetings. These steps will most likely not be happening.

“To the extent possible, we will delay those items until the meetings can be held, and will consult with you about items that impact your districts,” Rhodes-Conway and Bidar said. “We may be able to hold some meetings electronically or solicit input from constituents by email, and in some cases, we may need to move forward without a public meeting.”

Dane County Board, Madison School Board