Madison, Dane County not citing safer-at-home violators

Over the course of the state’s stay-at-home order and in the early days of Dane County’s own, the MPD has issued one misdemeanor citation for a violation and 14 city ordinance citations. Since May 13, the MPD has not issued any citations for violating the local orders. Verbal warnings have resulted in compliance, according to the MPD.

“From the get-go, MPD command staff guidance to officers, when called to complaints regarding Wisconsin's Safer at Home Order, has been to educate, gain voluntary compliance, and not issue citations to those who are cooperative,” DeSpain wrote in an earlier email. “This position will not change under the new local Dane County/City of Madison order.”

As of May 14, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office had not issued any citations or made any arrests for violations of the stay-at-home order since it began.

