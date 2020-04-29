Madison, Dane County make plans for federal CARES funding

“This role will help organizations manage and mitigate current outbreaks as well as provide preventative support and guidance for facilities that have not yet experienced a positive case of COVID-19,” said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County.

Both the city and county will need to adopt the funding amendments. The Madison City Council will take up the funding resolution May 19, with action from the Dane County Board of Supervisors expected May 21. If they gain approval, funding is anticipated to be effective June 1.

‘Necessary investment’ in public health

Rhodes-Conway said the positions are a “necessary investment” in the health and safety of the community.

“The one thing we don’t want to skimp on is public health,” Rhodes-Conway said. “It is important for us to get these positions on board, so that they can help us to continue to flatten that curve.”

As of Wednesday, Public Health Madison & Dane County reported 425 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 22 people have died from the disease.