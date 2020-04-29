Madison, Dane County make plans for federal CARES funding

Taking advantage of funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Dane County and the city of Madison plan to support the local public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dane County received $95 million from the CARES Act to use for expenses resulting from the COVID-19 emergency incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30. Of that, the city and county plan to add $694,068 to Public Health Madison & Dane County’s 2020 budget to support pandemic efforts.
Approximately $250,000 would support people who are in isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Also, the funding would create new staff positions to deal with containing COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and to communicate with the public about the pandemic.
“Our public health department has done a phenomenal job responding to this pandemic, but we have a long way to go,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement Wednesday. “This funding gives them some much needed resources and tools to continue to respond to, and contain, COVID-19.”
Financial support would be provided to individuals who are experiencing a financial hardship as a result of their mandatory isolation and to local food and personal needs pantries, according to county spokeswoman Ariana Vruwink.
Also, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said isolation support funding could be used to find alternatives to housing to isolate people who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Public health to add contact tracing positions
The new positions include:
- Two public health nurse positions with an emphasis on infection control
- Four disease intervention specialist positions to do contact tracing
- Two communications positions to support tailored messaging and outreach
“Providing isolation support and contact tracers bolsters our ability to contain illness and is instrumental to getting Dane County on a path to recovery,” Parisi said.
Adding the two new infection control practitioner positions will “build community resilience” by providing infection control and mitigation expertise within facilities that serve vulnerable populations, such as long-term care facilities and shelters.
“This role will help organizations manage and mitigate current outbreaks as well as provide preventative support and guidance for facilities that have not yet experienced a positive case of COVID-19,” said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County.
Both the city and county will need to adopt the funding amendments. The Madison City Council will take up the funding resolution May 19, with action from the Dane County Board of Supervisors expected May 21. If they gain approval, funding is anticipated to be effective June 1.
‘Necessary investment’ in public health
Rhodes-Conway said the positions are a “necessary investment” in the health and safety of the community.
“The one thing we don’t want to skimp on is public health,” Rhodes-Conway said. “It is important for us to get these positions on board, so that they can help us to continue to flatten that curve.”
As of Wednesday, Public Health Madison & Dane County reported 425 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 22 people have died from the disease.
Rhodes-Conway said it was “disappointing” that the federal assistance did not include direct support to local governments like the city of Madison. She said she is working with national organizations and other mayors across the country to make sure the federal government understands how local entities are on the “front lines” of the pandemic response.
“The financial picture at the city is pretty bleak right now,” Rhodes-Conway said, noting that Madison has spent about $3 million on its coronavirus efforts. "I really am looking to the federal government and and to the state to support cities directly.”
