Madison, Dane County make more service adjustments for COVID-19

Madison and Dane County are continuing to make many adjustments from bus service to policing due to concern about COVID-19.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has announced additional steps, including the end of most public walk up counters and community centers closing visitor access at midnight Tuesday, to protect the health of city employees at work and if they can't work.
The steps include:
- The public will be able to access city services online and via telephone.
- Most public services such as walk-up counters and community centers will be closing public visitor access as of midnight Tuesday, with a few exceptions.
- Public visitors will be allowed at the Clerk’s Office which is a critical early voting location, police district stations, and the city Treasurer’s Office.
- Metro Transit service is continuing with reduced operating and service levels, with more details will be available soon.
Meanwhile, the Dane County Department of Human Services said on its website Monday that all locations and offices are open for business, with only essential staff and services being offered. All events and meetings have been either canceled or postponed.
Some services under the county Department of Human Services include the Aging and Disability Resource Center, Homeless and Housing Resources, Immigration Affairs and the Badger Prairie Health Care Center, which is not allowing visitors.
All city employees will continue to work, and many will be allowed to telework, Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. All city employees will be granted two weeks of emergency leave time for COVID-19 related absences, and will also be able to borrow against sick-leave balances expected to accrue over the course of 2020 to help ensure that COVID-19 related absences do not result in a loss of pay.
“In these extraordinary times, our city employees are working incredibly hard to maintain essential city services,” the mayor said. “We are taking these measures to protect our employees and the public while delivering as many services as possible. I want to thank our employees for everything they are doing and I ask the public to remain patient while we all work through this.”
Childcare assistance
Meanwhile, the city is deeply involved in coordinating childcare arrangements for medical personnel, protective service members and essential city services staff, Rhodes-Conway said.
The city is in contact with the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families and Public Health Madison and Dane County and working to assess and fill childcare needs for essential workers, the mayor said. The efforts include helping workers find space for their children, consulting on expansion of current and temporary facilities, and coordination of temporary workers to these locations.
On Sunday, the state Department of Children and Families issued new guidance to childcare programs making exceptions to most childcare rules to accommodate the needs of families during this time, she said. It has requested waivers to provide families with Emergency Wisconsin Shares childcare subsidy eligibility determination. It has also provided childcare authorizations to expedite payment directly to childcare programs for a portion of the cost.
Families who don't currently receive Wisconsin Shares can seek an authorization during this emergency period by contacting the local county/tribal Wisconsin Shares agency at https://dcf.wisconsin.gov/wishares/where-to-apply. Parents can select any regulated childcare Program. Eligible Wisconsin Shares recipients will have their authorizations sustained to ensure childcare payment continues at regulated programming/centers, regardless of child attendance or absence. The website is https://dcf.wisconsin.gov/covid-19.
"As we work together through this pandemic, I fully understand that our health care workers, public safety officials as well as basic city services providers are top priority," the mayor said. "We will continue to coordinate with United Way to lend a helping hand, donate time and talent to support families and neighbors."
Madison Police adjust
The Madison Police Department has been working closely with city, county and state partners to inform its response, and we will continue to do so moving forward, Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl said in a statement.
"MPD's primary function – maintaining public safety – is critical, so I am committed to reducing the likelihood that our personnel will be exposed to COVID-19," Wahl said. Officers have been issued personal protective equipment, which they will use as needed. The equipment includes masks, gowns, gloves and eye protection. Department personnel have also been provided cleaning and disinfectant supplies to keep our facilities and vehicles as clean as possible, he said.
To minimize the risk of spread within facilities., meetings at Madison Police community rooms have been cancelled, routine fingerprint service is suspended, and civilian ride-alongs are on hold. The Madison Police property window at the City-County Building will be available by appointment only by calling 608-266-4955.
"I've instructed our personnel to take reasonable steps to minimize opportunity for exposure during routine work. This includes maintaining social distancing when feasible, handling incidents/contacts by phone where possible, and curtailing some non-essential proactive work, Wahl said. Like other City agencies, the police are exploring options for having some of our support personnel work from home, he said.
State and county orders now prohibit most gatherings of more than 50 people and enforcement of these orders would fall to the police, Wahl said. If called to an event or gathering in violation of these restrictions, officers will educate the organizer/owner and seek voluntary compliance before any enforcement would be considered, he said.
"I'm happy to say that this has not been an issue, and the community has been adhering to these orders," he said. "MPD is committed to providing public safety and serving the community during this uncertain time. Our district stations are open, and our front-line personnel remain in the field to provide our core services.
Crime victim assistance
Crime victims, especially those who are impacted by domestic violence and intimate partner violence, may feel even more isolated during this Coronavirus crisis, but there's help available from the Crime Response Program of the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said in a statement.
The service is available whether people need to talk about their victimization or have immediate needs related to the crime, he said.
Victim service providers are working from home and available to assist Dane County crime victims, Ozanne said. On-call trauma response specialists are available after standard working hours and the county's Victim/Witness Program will continue to provide services to victims who have pending court cases., he said.
Due to additional delays and case postponements, victims may have questions and concerns about their cases. The county has victim/witness staff available remotely to respond to incoming calls, Ozanne said.
To get assistance: Crime Response Program daytime phone: 608 284-6908; Crime Response Program 24-hour phone, 608 376-0164; Victim Witness Unit, 608 266-9003
Dane County legal services
The Dane County Bar Association announced Tuesday it is canceling its 2020 Supreme Court Candidates Forum, which was scheduled for March 24.
It is also closing its two free legal clinics housed in the Dane County Courthouse, the Family Law Assistance Center and the Small Claims Assistance Program, until further notice. Both clinics are open to the public and staffed by the association’s volunteer attorneys and paralegals under normal circumstances, but Executive Coordinator Bob Jordan said these decisions were made in response to recommendations by local and national health organizations.
City refuse and recycling collection continues
At 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, the city's Streets Division customer service offices will close to the public until further notice, but drop-off sites and other Streets Division services, like curbside refuse and recycling collection, will continue.
Customer service questions will still be answered by calling the offices, submitting a Report-a-Problem message, or sending an email to the general Streets Division inbox.
Since offices will be closed, residents must adjust how they purchase recycling fee stickers. Residents must obtain stickers for the necessary items before taking them to a drop-off site, or setting them to the curb for disposal. There are two purchase options: online at www.madisonpay.com, or mail purchase with requests sent to: City of Madison Streets Division, 1501 W. Badger Road,, Madison, Wisconsin, 53713.
Parks division changes
Also, as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, all Madison Parks Division offices are closed to the public. But many services are available online, and staff are available by phone and email.
Here's contact information for parks offices closing to the public: Administration, which offers online services for shelter reservations, special events, permits, canoe/kayak storage, 608-266-4711, parks@cityofmadison.com; Forest Hill Cemetery, 608-266-4720, foresthillcemetery@cityofmadison.com; Goodman Maintenance Facility, 608-266-4711, parks@cityofmadison.com