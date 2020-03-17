Madison, Dane County make more service adjustments for COVID-19

State and county orders now prohibit most gatherings of more than 50 people and enforcement of these orders would fall to the police, Wahl said. If called to an event or gathering in violation of these restrictions, officers will educate the organizer/owner and seek voluntary compliance before any enforcement would be considered, he said.

"I'm happy to say that this has not been an issue, and the community has been adhering to these orders," he said. "MPD is committed to providing public safety and serving the community during this uncertain time. Our district stations are open, and our front-line personnel remain in the field to provide our core services.

Crime victim assistance

Crime victims, especially those who are impacted by domestic violence and intimate partner violence, may feel even more isolated during this Coronavirus crisis, but there's help available from the Crime Response Program of the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said in a statement.

The service is available whether people need to talk about their victimization or have immediate needs related to the crime, he said.