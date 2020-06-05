Madison, Dane County loosen COVID-19 rules for churches

Under the plan, attendance at religious institutions has been limited to 25% of their capacity, up to a maximum of 50 congregants, in the current Phase 1 of the three-phase plan. Other venues, including shopping malls, gyms and theaters, are simply limited to 25% capacity, with no specific upper limit.

Bishop Donald Hying applauded Friday's decision.

"As bishop, it is my duty to ensure that Sunday Mass be available as widely as possible to the Catholic faithful, while following best practices when it comes to public health," Hying said. "Indeed, in a time of deep division, it is more important than ever for the church to provide solace and comfort to all, in the great tradition of American religious freedom. We look forward to working together with the county and city to continue the reopening process in a safe, cooperative, and responsible manner."

Becket vice president and Senior Counsel Eric Rassbach said, "We're glad that Madison and Dane County came to their senses, but it shouldn't have taken so long. The First Amendment protects both prayer and protest. Putting an arbitrary numerical cap on worship services while allowing thousands to protest makes no sense from a legal or public health perspective.