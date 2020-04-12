Madison, Dane County look to challenging budgets as coronavirus wreaks economic toll

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, local governments are paying for emergency response efforts and worrying about future budgets.
Dane County and the city of Madison may be spared somewhat from the worst of the economic fallout in 2020 due to healthy reserve funds. Next year’s budgets will face far more difficult challenges.
“It’s so unfortunate to go from a vibrant economy to shutting it down and then try to piece it together again,” Dane County controller Chuck Hicklin said. “There’s probably a growing consensus in the absence of a vaccine, it’s hard to have the economy bounce back.”
Dane County has taken on previously unforeseen costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including approximately $300,000 a month to feed and house in hotels over 300 people experiencing homelessness. Also, the county is attempting to purchase personal protective equipment and funding an $800,000 small business grant program.
Hicklin said that the more challenging issue is a significant projected drop in sales tax revenue. Though the county is better prepared than during the 2009 recession with more in its “rainy day fund,” officials will likely face challenging future budgets.
The county currently has a “rainy day fund” of $43 million that can cushion the loss in revenue in 2020. In 2009, the county entered the recession with $3 million in this fund.
Hicklin estimated the decline in sales tax revenue could be about $25 million in 2020 and $15 million in 2021. Hicklin’s estimates include the assumption that there is some kind of financial recovery.
“It could be worse than that,” Hicklin said.
Dane County’s budget typically plans for approximately $68 million in sales tax revenue, or about a quarter of the county’s budget.
“What do you do when sales tax is a substantial portion of our general purpose revenue support?” Hicklin said. “So much of the economy is shut down. That’s just going to be really hard.”
Other sources of revenue will also likely take hits. These include investment income and permit fees, like for buildings and campgrounds.
Dane County has already implemented a hiring freeze to mitigate the potential financial effect of the pandemic. Hicklin said the county implemented strategies such as pay reductions during the 2009 recession.
Municipal and county governments have some financial advantages, but will all suffer, the Wisconsin Policy Forum outlined in a recent report. For some areas that rely on revenues from tourism- and recreation-related activities, the fiscal loss could be immense.
“Overall, while individual impacts will vary, most of Wisconsin’s cities and villages will have to determine strategies to handle diminished revenue streams for the remainder of 2020 and will face far more difficult fiscal challenges than originally anticipated as they begin to prepare their 2021 budgets,” the nonpartisan statewide policy research organization said in the report.
Madison was already in a tight spot during its 2020 budget deliberations. The city adopted a $40 vehicle registration fee, in part, to bridge an $11 million budget gap.
“I’m extremely worried about our budget,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “Both this year’s budget and next year’s budget, and, frankly, for years after that.”
To date, Madison has spent $2.2 million in its COVID-19 response. Of that, $1.39 million was for personnel, with $130,000 designated for overtime costs, and $837,000 on supplies and services.
According to the Wisconsin Policy Forum, the ability of municipalities to survive the negative revenue implications will be the state of their general fund balances and the extent to which the virus requires initial and prolonged additional spending on equipment and staff.
Dave Schmiedicke, the city’s finance director, said the city has a “solid financial foundation” to deal with the unprecedented public health crisis. This includes a contingent reserve fund of $1.7 million in 2020 and a general or “rainy day” fund estimated at $52 million at the end of 2019.
“(The city’s) financial foundation is really solid compared to other cities and states around the country, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to get through this unscathed at all,” Schmiedicke said. “There are some very difficult decisions and days ahead as we move through this.”
One potential challenge is an estimated 50% drop in room tax revenue, which is collected from establishments like hotels. Schmiedicke said the loss from this revenue could approach $10 million.
The report also notes that cities and villages rely on state aids and property tax revenues — these localities received a total of $3.5 billion in these funding streams in 2018, or 62% of their total revenue.
There are disadvantages in relying on these types of revenue sources but it could be beneficial to Wisconsin municipalities as they prepare for the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report states.
“Unlike sales and income tax collections, which can plunge quickly and dramatically during an economic recession because of a sharp rise in unemployment and drop in consumer spending and income tax withholding, property tax collections tend to take a longer time to decline if they do so at all,” the report states.
Schmiedicke noted that in Madison, over 60% of property taxes have been paid.
Rhodes-Conway said the strong financial position the city is in reflects years of “acting responsibly.” But it’s not a guarantee in the long term.
“Madison again has a good history here, but that doesn’t mean that we’re not going to be hit with some serious financial difficulties in future budgets,” Rhodes-Conway said.
