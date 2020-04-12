Madison, Dane County look to challenging budgets as coronavirus wreaks economic toll

“(The city’s) financial foundation is really solid compared to other cities and states around the country, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to get through this unscathed at all,” Schmiedicke said. “There are some very difficult decisions and days ahead as we move through this.”

One potential challenge is an estimated 50% drop in room tax revenue, which is collected from establishments like hotels. Schmiedicke said the loss from this revenue could approach $10 million.

The report also notes that cities and villages rely on state aids and property tax revenues — these localities received a total of $3.5 billion in these funding streams in 2018, or 62% of their total revenue.

There are disadvantages in relying on these types of revenue sources but it could be beneficial to Wisconsin municipalities as they prepare for the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report states.