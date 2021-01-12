Madison, Dane County leaders: $16 million in rental assistance on the way

Those eligible for rental assistance include renters making 50% or less than the county median income, experiencing a loss of income and are at risk of homelessness or housing insecurity.

Both the mayor and county executive acknowledged the coming assistance still won’t be enough with Parisi describing it as a bridge to keep people in their homes and Rhodes-Conway saying it “barely scratches the surface” of the community need.

“This in no way will meet the full scope of the need in our community,” Rhodes-Conway said. “It is clear to me that we are going to need both the state and federal governments to continue to provide rental assistance, specifically, and COVID relief money, more broadly, to our community."

