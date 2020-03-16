Madison, Dane County government meetings moving online or canceled

The county's Executive Committee will need to meet in person, however, to recommend an ordinance change allowing other standing committees, boards and commissions to meet remotely, she said.

Holding meetings by telephone or video conference calls is allowed under the open records law, according to an advisory issued Monday by the state Department of Justice’s Office of Open Government. But the public must be provided with an effective way to monitor such calls by, for example, issuing notice at least 24 hours in advance of the dial-in information for the call. Accommodations also must be made for those without phone or internet access or who may be deaf or hard of hearing, the advisory said.

The city is continuing almost all other operations, such as Metro Transit and garbage pick up. But all but two municipal libraries — the Central Library at 201 W. Mifflin St. and Sequoya Library at 4340 Tokay Blvd. — have closed, as has Olbrich Botanical Gardens. Some government offices, while still staffed, have also closed to the public.

"My priorities are clear: slow the spread of the virus, protect the capacity of the city's health care system, protect our most vulnerable populations and continue to deliver essential public services," Rhodes-Conway said.