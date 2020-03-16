Madison, Dane County government meetings moving online or canceled

Madison and Dane County plan to cancel some governmental meetings and conduct others online, while also complying with the state's open meetings law, authorities said Monday in response to the new coronavirus outbreak.
The Madison City Council will meet Tuesday evening as scheduled, but Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and officials are moving to temporarily cancel nearly all other city meetings and establish options to hold the meetings remotely instead. Future council meetings may be held in person or remotely, the mayor said, while posting of agendas will remain the same and will indicate how the public can participate remotely.
"We will at all times comply with open meetings law and provide opportunity for public comment and viewing of our meetings," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and City Council President Shiva Bidar said in a joint statement Sunday. Some items may be acted upon by the council without recommendations from boards, committees and commissions, while other items may be delayed, the statement said.
The mayor and council president have also asked staff to identify which items are most critical and need to be acted on first.
For its part, the Dane County Board, which is due to meet on Thursday, plans to start holding its meetings online this week, chairwoman Analiese Eicher said Monday. Details about how members of the public can participate will be released by Wednesday, but the chambers will remain open for people who want to appear in person.
The county's Executive Committee will need to meet in person, however, to recommend an ordinance change allowing other standing committees, boards and commissions to meet remotely, she said.
Holding meetings by telephone or video conference calls is allowed under the open records law, according to an advisory issued Monday by the state Department of Justice’s Office of Open Government. But the public must be provided with an effective way to monitor such calls by, for example, issuing notice at least 24 hours in advance of the dial-in information for the call. Accommodations also must be made for those without phone or internet access or who may be deaf or hard of hearing, the advisory said.
The city is continuing almost all other operations, such as Metro Transit and garbage pick up. But all but two municipal libraries — the Central Library at 201 W. Mifflin St. and Sequoya Library at 4340 Tokay Blvd. — have closed, as has Olbrich Botanical Gardens. Some government offices, while still staffed, have also closed to the public.
"My priorities are clear: slow the spread of the virus, protect the capacity of the city's health care system, protect our most vulnerable populations and continue to deliver essential public services," Rhodes-Conway said.
The city is continuing to encourage early voting or voting by absentee ballot to avoid congestion at the polls on election day, April 7, and is working with the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce to support local businesses, workers and those who care for the homeless, Rhodes-Conway said.
The mayor also called upon all landlords to put a moratorium on evictions and non-renewals for anyone impacted by COVID-19.
All city departments have prepared continuity of operations plans, and the city has an active Emergency Operations Center managing a city-wide response, Rhodes-Conway said, adding the city is preparing as many staff as possible to work from home.