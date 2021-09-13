 Skip to main content
Madison-Dane County Board of Health opposes resolution to end county mask mandate
DANE COUNTY | RESPONSE TO COVID-19

Mask order

The Board of Health for Madison and Dane County has written a letter further expressing its opposition to a resolution that urges the county to "pull back" its mask mandate. 

After already rejecting a resolution that aims to end Dane County's COVID-19 mask mandate, the local Board of Health is cementing its disapproval of the resolution with a public letter. 

The resolution, introduced by recently elected Sup. Jeff Weigand, 20th District, would urge Public Health Madison and Dane County to "immediately pull back" its mask order until the county gathers public input on it. The mask mandate is in effect until Oct. 8. 

The Board of Health for Madison and Dane County recommended Sept. 1 that Weigand's proposal be rejected, but the proposal could still be considered by other committees and possibly the Dane County Board. 

Members of the Board of Health last week penned a letter further expressing their opposition to the resolution. The county's public health department shared the letter Monday morning. 

"The board finds it extremely disheartening that Supervisor Weigand has chosen to use his platform to bring forth a resolution that suggests that public health decisions aren't based on science, facts, and data," the board members wrote. "That is simply not true and further spreads misinformation."

Weigand's resolution argues that the county should hear from residents and get approval from the county board before implementing mandates. 

"Prior to imposing government mandates, the public health officer should hear the views of the residents of Dane County, explain the reasoning for an order to the County Board, and seek consensus from the board and the general public," the resolution states. 

But the Board of Health said such orders are made with "thoughtful consideration of data" by public health staff. 

"During an emergency situation, taking additional time to gather community input could result in additional harm," the board wrote. 

Board members said wearing a mask is a "simple" way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. "This is a proven fact," they noted. 

On Sunday, the seven-day average for new daily cases in Dane County was 54 and no new deaths were reported, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. 

Weigand's resolution isn't on any county committee agendas this week, and it's unclear when or if it will be considered.

The resolution has been referred to the Dane County Board's Executive Committee and Personnel and Finance Committee, but the rejection from the Board of Health makes it less likely that the resolution will get taken up. Committee chairs, who determine agendas, could decide against putting the resolution on the calendar given the unanimous opposition from the Board of Health. 

To get to the county board, the resolution would have to make it through the Personnel and Finance Committee. If it gets stuck, a board member could pull the resolution out of committee and take it directly to the county board, but that would be an unusual procedural move rarely made by board members. 

