After years of planning, city of Madison and Dane County officials on Tuesday announced the reconstruction of Cottage Grove Road on the city's Far East Side will begin in April.
About two-thirds of a mile of the road will be expanded from two lanes to four between North Star Drive to Sprecher Road, east of Interstate 39/90. Sidewalks, bike lanes, a grassy median and a new water main will also be among the improvements.
About $3.45 million of the $8.73 million project is being funded by the federal government, with the city picking up $1.99 million and the county $1.21 million. Cottage Grove is also County Highway BB.
Property owners along the route will also be charged for specific aspects of the project, completing the funding.
The project had been held up by a dispute between former Mayor Paul Soglin and county officials over who should be responsible for plowing snow, filling cracks and doing other routine maintenance on the road once it was rebuilt. The county has been pursuing the "jurisdictional transfer" of county roads to cities once city-approved development around the roads effectively turns them into urban thoroughfares.
Soglin called the practice in the case of a Cottage Grove's reconstruction and the reconstruction of Buckeye Road on the city's East Side "blackmail." Buckeye is also County Highway AB.
But on her first day in office in April, new Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway struck a deal with county executive Joe Parisi that allowed the reconstruction of Buckeye to move forward. Under the agreement, Madison is slated to take over plowing responsibilities from Dane County starting in the winter of 2020-21, but the county will continue to be responsible for road upkeep.
Maintenance for Cottage Grove once it's rebuilt will "remain the same," according to a joint news release from the city and county, although city Engineering Division spokeswoman Hannah Mohelnitzky said the city has agreed to plow more of Buckeye, specifically the 1.5-mile section between Stoughton Road and I-39/90.