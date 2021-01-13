Madison, Dane County announce recipients of 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award

Madison and Dane County announced Wednesday the 2021 recipients of the city-county Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award recognizing three community members whose work reflects the values of the celebrated civil rights activist.
State Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, Lilada Gee and Shyra Adams are the recipients of the annual award given to individuals whose contributions to the community honor Martin Luther King, Jr.'s work and mission.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi will present the awards at the main event of the 36th annual King Holiday Observance celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The observance is hosted by the King Coalition of Madison and Dane County, and the main event will be held online at 6 p.m. Monday.
"Shelia, Lilada and Shyra all honor the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through their leadership and efforts to engage with our community," Parisi said. Whether it be Shelia's commitment to public service, Lilada's work with Black girls and women, or Shyra's efforts to support Black LGBTQ+ youth, each recipient has benefited our community and made it a better place."
Stubbs, who also sits on the Dane County Board, was the first African American to represent Dane County in the state Legislature. She was also the first African American woman to chair a Dane County standing committee, hold the position of vice-chair of the county board and serve on and chair several state and county committees.
Gee, the founder of Defending Black Girlhood and Black Women Heal, is an activist who wears many hats. She focuses on highlighting the experiences of Black girls and women. Gee is also an artist whose work appeared alongside other State Street murals during the George Floyd protests.
"Lilada Gee is a talented artist and leader whose work reminds us that art and life are inextricably intertwined," Rhodes-Conway said. "Madison needs this light, and I am so grateful that Lilada chooses to do her work here, making our community a safer and better place for Black women."
Black Queer Youth Coordinator at Freedom Inc. Shyra Adams first joined the organization as a teenager and has been there for over eight years. Among many, one of her focuses is on queer leadership for an LGBTQ+ group for Black and Southeast Asian youth called People Like Us. Adams also helps lead Freedom Inc.'s Black Girls Matter program and is involved in Books and Breakfast, a program to help develop children's literacy.
"I feel certain that Shyra Adam's voice is one we will hear for some time to come, and I look forward to that," Rhodes-Conway said. "The experiences that shape the leadership she provides is an inspiration, not only for younger adults and teens but for all of us."