Madison, Dane County announce recipients of 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award

Stubbs, who also sits on the Dane County Board, was the first African American to represent Dane County in the state Legislature. She was also the first African American woman to chair a Dane County standing committee, hold the position of vice-chair of the county board and serve on and chair several state and county committees.

Gee, the founder of Defending Black Girlhood and Black Women Heal, is an activist who wears many hats. She focuses on highlighting the experiences of Black girls and women. Gee is also an artist whose work appeared alongside other State Street murals during the George Floyd protests.

"Lilada Gee is a talented artist and leader whose work reminds us that art and life are inextricably intertwined," Rhodes-Conway said. "Madison needs this light, and I am so grateful that Lilada chooses to do her work here, making our community a safer and better place for Black women."

Black Queer Youth Coordinator at Freedom Inc. Shyra Adams first joined the organization as a teenager and has been there for over eight years. Among many, one of her focuses is on queer leadership for an LGBTQ+ group for Black and Southeast Asian youth called People Like Us. Adams also helps lead Freedom Inc.'s Black Girls Matter program and is involved in Books and Breakfast, a program to help develop children's literacy.