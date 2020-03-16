Madison, Dane County acting to slow spread of COVID-19 virus

Local city and county governments are taking action to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus by figuring out how to hold meetings online while also complying with the state open meetings law.

The Madison City Council will meet Tuesday evening as scheduled, but Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and officials are moving to temporarily cancel nearly all other city meetings and to establish teleconferencing options.

Dane County Board chairwoman Analiese Eicher, who also represents District 3, said the board will meet virtually starting Thursday and continue to do so until public health officials recommend otherwise. The board is allowed to meet virtually, but all other standing committees, boards and commissions under the Dane County Board are currently not allowed to meet this way as per county ordinance.

Eicher said the county's Executive Committee, which she also chairs, will have to meet in person Thursday before the county board meeting to recommend ordinance changes to the board for approval, but they will take steps to keep everyone safe, like sitting farther apart from one another.

"We take the guidelines and recommendations very seriously and are making sure we are not contributing to any spread," Eicher said.