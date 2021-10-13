Madison crisis-response program seeing 'smooth rollout,' with 37 calls in 5-plus weeks

After a cautious start, a city of Madison emergency-response pilot program is up to about three calls per day since its launch Sept. 1, or about what officials were expecting in the effort to divert certain nonviolent calls away from police.
CARES — for Community Alternative Response for Emergency Services — dispatches a paramedic and a Journey Mental Health crisis worker to calls screened by the Dane County 911 center to ensure the chance of them turning violent is low. Typically, the team is working with those with mental health or substance-abuse issues.
“Our team doesn’t do anything physical with anyone,” Fire Department assistant chief and CARES supervisor Ché Stedman said, meaning the teams don’t restrain or otherwise physically contain people.
For now, CARES only takes calls from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Central Police District, located between lakes Mendota and Monona and stretching from Park Street to the Yahara River.
Stedman said that as far as he is aware, in only one of the team’s 37 calls through Friday were police called: An uncooperative patient ended up standing in traffic, and police deescalated the situation so the person could be taken to the hospital for mental health treatment.
Eight people have been taken to the hospital for mental health treatment, while others have been taken to detox, Journey Mental Health Center or home, if there was someone at home to provide support, he said.
“That’s pretty much in line with what we thought,” Stedman said, as to the volume of calls.
Sarah Henrickson, a Journey clinical team manager who oversees the CARES crisis workers, said it’s too soon to “draw any substantial conclusions or measure changes in police response to mental health calls for service.”
But she said she has been “pleased to see that the calls CARES is being dispatched to align with exactly what we had envisioned, reflecting that the 911 center staff is doing an excellent job of screening appropriate calls for them.”
When not responding to calls, CARES team workers do paperwork and follow up with the people they have served, Stedman said. Henrickson said workers started doing outreach to community groups and others after they were hired in June, “which I think has helped with the smooth rollout.”
Paul Logan, training and standards manager and spokesperson at the 911 center, said that so far his agency has encountered no hiccups in the rollout.
CARES is modeled on similar programs in Eugene, Oregon, and Denver, and Madison officials hope to take it citywide in the future.
There had been interest in starting such a program for several years, but the police murder of George Floyd last year and subsequent anti-police demonstrations and riots and calls to “defund the police” pushed officials to launch the program this year.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has proposed continuing the $600,000-per-year program in 2022.