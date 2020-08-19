Madison cracks down on speeding, drag racing on East Washington Avenue

The special enforcement and other actions will be repeated every weekend through the end of September, police Lt. Tony Fiore said.

For now, East Washington Avenue is getting the most city attention among six thoroughfares targeted for traffic enforcement by federal grants that flow through the state and Dane County. The others are the Beltline, John Nolen Drive, Highway 30, Highway 14/Park Street/University Avenue and Highway 113/Northport Drive.

Cruising and dangerous racing

East Washington Avenue has been a magnet for car cruising for decades, Fiore said. Cruisers, typically 18 to 25 years old, can be groups of friends or in car clubs, sometimes from smaller towns, but generally are not the youth stealing vehicles and creating other problems in the city, he said.

Cruising itself is not a problem, Fiore said, noting that his own father told stories of doing so. But speeding and racing on the street is unsafe, he said, adding that driving 15 to 20 mph over the 35 mph speed limit is hazardous, and that police recorded one driver flying down the avenue at the "astronomically dangerous" speed of 110 mph.