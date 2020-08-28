Madison Council member catches heat for reposting flyer that called on protesters to 'f--- s--- up'

Madison Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District, on Tuesday offered a short essay on his city blog titled "Living the paradox," which explores the challenge for public officials pushing for social change. "It's possible for two things to be true at the same time," he wrote. "Which is to say it's possible to be outraged by the murderous attack on Jacob Blake while opposing property destruction as counter-productive."

On Friday, Evers explained the tension using the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.: "In the final analysis, a riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it that America has failed to hear? ... It has failed to hear that large segments of white society are more concerned about tranquility and the status quo than about justice, equality, and humanity. And so in a real sense our nation's summers of riots are caused by our nation's winters of delay."