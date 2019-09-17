A Madison arts nonprofit that hosts workshops, plays, readings, art galleries and more will be able to lease a larger city-owned space on the Near East Side after the Madison City Council approved a proposal Tuesday.
The council unanimously approved a measure that authorizes the mayor and city clerk to lease a commercial space adjacent to the South Livingston Street parking garage to the Arts + Literature Laboratory, or ALL, for a 20-year-term. ALL will also be given a $500,000 loan for building improvements.
Before beginning construction on the building, ALL’s plans for the space need to get city approval.
The city is looking to lease commercial space adjacent to the South Livingston Street parking garage, 111 S. Livingston St., to Arts + Literature Laboratory and give the organization a $500,000 loan.
ALL, which focuses on the education and development of visual, literary and performing arts, has been in its current space at 2021 Winnebago St. for about four years. The new space will allow ALL to offer expanded gallery and performances spaces and dedicated private and shared studios — in an area that has lost many arts businesses and studios to closures.
The $500,000 loan would be repaid through monthly lease payments over several years, starting at $4,900 per month and increasing to $10,114 by the end of the 20-year lease.
ALL would also have the option of renewing its lease for five-year terms if it is still in good standing under the lease’s terms.
Before beginning construction on the building, ALL’s plans for the space need to get city approval.