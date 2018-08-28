Madison is bracing for another round of severe weather, which could worsen flood conditions on the isthmus if the most dire predictions come true.
The predicted Tuesday storm would be the third major rainstorm to hit Madison since up to 15 inches fell in the area over six hours last Monday night.
“If 3 to 4 inches were to fall in what would consequently be the worst areas for the watershed, we would end up with some of the same flooding we saw Tuesday of last week in the areas of the isthmus and Lake Monona,” Madiosn Mayor Paul Soglin said Tuesday.
A severe thunderstorm and flash flood watch is in effect, and the storm system could produce winds of up to 60 miles per hour.
“The possible heavy rain will result in a risk for flooding, especially for areas that have seen very heavy rain over the last week or so,” according to the National Weather Service.
Flooding remains a top concern for the city, but the expected high winds pose a risk of trees being uprooted.
The city is also taking precautionary measures to prevent shoreline erosion along Lake Monona. One of the inbound lanes of John Nolen Drive will be closed during non-peak hours, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Friday so city workers can install rocks to stabilize the shoreline.
City Engineer Rob Phillips said even with the predicted rainfall, there are no concerns that the dam controlling the flow of water from Lake Mendota through the Yahara River at Tenney Park will fail.
Phillips also said it is likely that the release rate of water flowing out of the dam at Tenney Park will need to increase Wednesday to manage water levels. As the water is released out of the dam, water levels in the isthmus will increase.
“Don’t panic because it’s planned,” Phillips said. “That’s part of the lake management plan.”
Soglin again recommended residents remove valuables from lower levels of their homes, refrain from walking through flood waters and remove cars from low-lying areas. Free parking is available in city ramps between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. through Aug. 31.
“If we can get through the next 24 hours, and with little prospect of rain over the next week, we may be out of this at least in terms of concerns of additional flooding,” Soglin said.