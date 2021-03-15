Madison could consider changes to make City Council meetings shorter

"This may not be an exhaustive list, but it is intended as a starting point to illustrate a range of options, which may also prompt additional ideas," Haas said.

While the City Council has had lengthy meetings for years, the problem has gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic, Haas said. Since the start of online meetings about a year ago, the average length of city meetings has "increased significantly," according to to the city's Information Technology Department.

Haas said it's unclear why meetings are running longer, but it could be because more residents are able to participate from home or because of technical challenges.

Ald. Marsha Rummel, 6th District, said another possible reason is an increase in controversial topics this past year, resulting in a lot of public interest and discussion. She said controversies resulted in early-morning end times long before the pandemic — including a meeting that ended at 6 a.m. in 2007.

"We have had a lot of long meetings," Rummel said of the last year. "And I think they are problematic."

Rummel said it's "not fair" for residents to have to wait until 2 a.m. to speak on something that could affect them. And she said council members get tired, something Rhodes-Conway also acknowledged.