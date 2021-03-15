Madison could consider changes to make City Council meetings shorter

The city of Madison may consider several changes aimed at shortening its marathon City Council meetings, which typically last around five to seven hours and sometimes don't end until 2 a.m. or 3 a.m.
The City Council Executive Committee will discuss Tuesday the length of council meetings and suggestions from City Attorney Michael Haas on how to cut them down.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she hopes the council "will seriously consider ways to maintain public input while cutting down on the length of meetings."
"Zoom meetings have greatly facilitated the public’s ability to participate — that is a good thing," Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. "However, we have heard loud and clear from the public that meetings which regularly go until after midnight make it hard to participate."
In a Thursday memo, Haas said some of the options for making meetings shorter include:
- Starting meetings earlier.
- Reducing debate time for council members.
- Holding a separate meeting for public comment.
- Having public comment only during committee meetings and summarizing the remarks for the council.
- Reducing public speaking time to two minutes per person instead of three.
- Holding one public comment period at the start of the meeting instead of having residents speak right before the relevant agenda item.
- Establishing a definitive end time for meetings.
"This may not be an exhaustive list, but it is intended as a starting point to illustrate a range of options, which may also prompt additional ideas," Haas said.
While the City Council has had lengthy meetings for years, the problem has gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic, Haas said. Since the start of online meetings about a year ago, the average length of city meetings has "increased significantly," according to to the city's Information Technology Department.
Haas said it's unclear why meetings are running longer, but it could be because more residents are able to participate from home or because of technical challenges.
Ald. Marsha Rummel, 6th District, said another possible reason is an increase in controversial topics this past year, resulting in a lot of public interest and discussion. She said controversies resulted in early-morning end times long before the pandemic — including a meeting that ended at 6 a.m. in 2007.
"We have had a lot of long meetings," Rummel said of the last year. "And I think they are problematic."
Rummel said it's "not fair" for residents to have to wait until 2 a.m. to speak on something that could affect them. And she said council members get tired, something Rhodes-Conway also acknowledged.
"I also think it’s hard for us all to think clearly and make good decisions in the early morning after six or seven hours of meeting," Rhodes-Conway said.
In one 2019 example, council members came out of a meeting with different interpretations of a resolution opposing F-35 jets in Madison, which was passed after 2 a.m. Council members added ambiguous wording to the proposal at the last minute.
"There were a number of times that I think people were unsure of what they were actually voting on," Ald. Zachary Henak, 10th District, said at the time.
The late nights may also be a barrier for people considering running for office, Rhodes-Conway added.
Rummel said she thinks almost all of Haas' suggestions are worth considering, but she doesn't want to limit residents' speaking time to two minutes because three minutes already feels short.
Ald. Keith Furman, 19th District, said he doesn't think there should be a hard end time for meetings because proposals would "pile up."
But Furman likes the idea of limiting the debate time for council members. He said there are already rules in place for that, but they're almost "never enforced."
Furman also suggested providing ways for people to comment online ahead of the meeting, maybe via video, or having visible clocks so council members can see how long they're speaking.
Furman said the challenge will be finding ways to limit meetings that don't cut off or discourage public participation.
Council President Sheri Carter said it's unlikely the council will settle on solutions this week, but it's something members need to keep working on.
"We really need to give this some serious thought," Carter said.
'EVERY ASPECT OF OUR LIVES HAS BEEN TURNED ON ITS HEAD': THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ONE YEAR ON
'Every aspect of our lives has been turned on its head': The COVID-19 pandemic one year on
A year into a once-in-a-century pandemic, Madison and Wisconsin continue to grapple with a virus that's killed thousands, destroyed businesses, upended school and changed nearly all aspects of everyday life.
It's been 12 months of grief, shutdowns, reopenings, protective measures, partisan fighting, lawsuits and loss. And now, hope.
“Truly every aspect of our lives has been turned on its head,” said Malia Jones, a UW-Madison infectious disease epidemiologist.
"If you would have told me last March that we'd be virtual for a year, I'd never, ever would have believed it."
"We’re used to taking whatever comes through the door," said nurse Maria Hanson, who started journaling about the pandemic soon after treating the patient.
"It’s a risk vs. reward thing and I risk my life to save others," said Brandon Jones, who always worried about bringing the virus home to his wife and two kids.
“Usually a funeral is a major step in understanding that a life was lived and the person is now gone,” he said. “If families don’t get that, it’s just really hard.”
Rev. Marcus Allen knew what bringing everyone together could do for their spiritual and mental health. But each time he considered reopening the church, COVID-19 cases surged.
"I was getting my work done from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. every day," she said.
“Reporting the death counts out day after day was draining,” she said. “It felt like I was announcing a funeral every day.”
A year into a once-in-a-century pandemic, Madison and Wisconsin continue to grapple with a virus that's killed thousands, destroyed businesses…
Picturing a pandemic: See the last year through the eyes of the Wisconsin State Journal's photographers
COVID-19 changed nearly everything about our world, even how we see it. Here are some of the State Journal's top images of the pandemic.