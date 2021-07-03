Madison continues efforts to curb dangerous driving on East Washington Avenue

“The cruising on East Washington and surrounding neighborhoods is unacceptable,” the mayor said in a statement on Monday. “If motorists are coming into Madison from surrounding areas for this purpose, they will face hefty tickets and could lose their license.”

Heck believes a combination of infrastructure changes and traffic enforcement will change some driving behaviors on East Washington Avenue, but that greater changes like reducing lanes would be more effective.

He’s hoping the arrival of bus rapid transit in Madison, which would use a lane on East Washington Avenue and perhaps prompt more people to use public transportation, will compel better driving.

Ultimately, he said fewer cars on the road will reduce the demand for increasing infrastructure and speed limits.

“Until people stop driving cars or reduce their usage of cars, the pressure will always be there to expand roads and make them bigger and even make them faster and that’s a shame,” Heck said. “Even people who drive the speed limit are partially to blame for the constant push for increased capacity.”

Benford said he thinks it will take a culture change to fully address the longstanding problem.

“It really comes down to disrespect,” Benford said. “I believe if others knew how this was impacting families and hurting the quality of life here … I bet you we would see a reduction in speed and unsafe behavior and noise.”

