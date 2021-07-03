Madison continues efforts to curb dangerous driving on East Washington Avenue

While out this week on traffic enforcement duty, Madison Police Department officer Mike Malloy said he’s witnessed drivers speeding down East Washington Avenue at 50 miles per hour or faster — traveling at speeds allowed on the Beltline.
Concern over reckless driving is intensifying after two deaths on the roadway within the past week. A hit-and-run incident killed a 30-year-old pedestrian on the 800 block of East Washington Avenue near Paterson Street in the early morning hours of June 26. On Friday morning, a bicyclist died after being struck by a car at the intersection at Pawling Street.
Malloy said it’s not uncommon to see speeds much higher than the posted limits on East Washington Avenue in addition to vehicles racing loudly down the main thoroughfare into Madison’s downtown. It’s an issue he’s seeing across the city, though East Washington Avenue is particularly problematic.
“Following the pandemic, traffic levels really lowered and because there wasn’t much traffic congestion, I think people got into the habit of driving at really high speeds,” Malloy said. “People became comfortable with those speeds, and now there are more cars on the road.”
Malloy said the street’s six lanes create the feeling that the speed limit should be higher.
“It feels like a big roadway,” he said.
Since last fall, the city has taken steps to rein in dangerous driving behaviors on East Washington Avenue. These have included lowering the speed limits from 35 miles per hour to 30 and 25 miles per hour in different locations. City staff have altered and narrowed travel lanes and installed high visibility crosswalks along the corridors where people walk, including the intersection at Paterson Street.
The MPD also increased traffic enforcement on weekend nights with funding through a state grant. Since May 1, the additional enforcement resulted in 224 citations and 259 warnings, according to the city.
Brittany Grogan, 30, has lived along East Washington Avenue in a high rise apartment for three years and recently wrote to her alder, Patrick Heck, that she was “incredibly shaken” by the June 26 hit-and-run death. She watches dangerous behaviors like cars running red lights and drivers using the parking lane for passing daily.
“We are really nervous to just cross the street as pedestrians from all the times we’ve seen cars run red lights,” Grogan said. “We are super, super careful crossing all the time, even when we have the walk sign.”
Excessive speeding and noise
Cruising down East Washington Avenue is a longstanding pastime on the street. Ald. Brian Benford, District 6, recalled how he and friends from Fort Atkinson would “cruise the Avenue” as a social activity and show off their cars. Now, he’s observed groups of people drag racing and driving excessively fast.
He called the road “East Washington Avenue International Speedway.”
“And I have bleacher seats,” said Benford, who lives on the street.
Kathy Borkowski has lived right off of East Washington Avenue for 32 years. She said the noise has been especially bad last summer and this summer. It’s especially a nuisance when her young grandson stays at her house overnight.
Borkowski said she has to shut her windows and turn on the air conditioner to mitigate the noise so he can sleep. She hopes that if the city invests more in public transportation and bike infrastructure then perhaps fewer people will be on the roads and the city could reconsider the road’s capacity for vehicles.
“It seems so much worse than it has ever been,” she said.
Vision Zero
In a news briefing on Thursday, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway called the hit-and-run a “tragic fatality.” She highlighted the city’s Vision Zero program — an initiative adopted last year that aims to eliminate traffic fatalities by 2030 — as a tool to prevent vehicle deaths.
“We are working through our Vision Zero program to do everything we can to avoid future fatalities on East Washington and, frankly, all of our streets,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I want to ask everyone in our community to please be really mindful of the speeds that you’re going on our street and to be mindful of things going on around you.”
According to Vision Zero’s draft action plan, 44 people died from crashes on Madison streets between 2015 and 2019, and hundreds more were injured.
The strategies included in the draft plan are aimed at changing the geometry and speed of streets and encouraging safe driving behavior, among other goals.
“The cruising on East Washington and surrounding neighborhoods is unacceptable,” the mayor said in a statement on Monday. “If motorists are coming into Madison from surrounding areas for this purpose, they will face hefty tickets and could lose their license.”
Heck believes a combination of infrastructure changes and traffic enforcement will change some driving behaviors on East Washington Avenue, but that greater changes like reducing lanes would be more effective.
He’s hoping the arrival of bus rapid transit in Madison, which would use a lane on East Washington Avenue and perhaps prompt more people to use public transportation, will compel better driving.
Ultimately, he said fewer cars on the road will reduce the demand for increasing infrastructure and speed limits.
“Until people stop driving cars or reduce their usage of cars, the pressure will always be there to expand roads and make them bigger and even make them faster and that’s a shame,” Heck said. “Even people who drive the speed limit are partially to blame for the constant push for increased capacity.”
Benford said he thinks it will take a culture change to fully address the longstanding problem.
“It really comes down to disrespect,” Benford said. “I believe if others knew how this was impacting families and hurting the quality of life here … I bet you we would see a reduction in speed and unsafe behavior and noise.”
