Madison considers new rules for developers aimed at preventing flooding

The Engineering Division’s current effort to develop new rules is partially in response to what happened in 2018 but also to new data and modeling, including work being done at UW-Madison, which projects more rain and more severe storms in the future, Fries said.

In the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s, the area experienced 3-inch rainfalls two to four times a decade, he said. In the 2000s, the number rose to 10 to 12 per decade. The number is also high this decade.

The city’s stormwater management ordinance was approved in 1983 and amended many time since then, with current standards adopted in 2014 using data from 2010 and earlier, Fries said. If you factor in more recent data, the city’s standards may be insufficient, he said.

Holistic solution

Currently, standards for new development require sites to hold water up to the 100-year storm level, usually through creation of a detention basin. For larger events, the site must safely convey water via roadways to a publicly owned property, meaning that, in some rare events, it’s OK to flood streets but not structures.