Madison considers $5.77 million for five affordable housing projects

The city awarded funds to the Salvation Army's housing project last year, but it failed to secure WHEDA tax credits and the city's new offer of support is unchanged. The Shield is part of a larger, $25 million to $30 million redevelopment at the nonprofit's current homeless shelter site on the 600 block of East Washington Avenue that includes a new shelter and related facilities. The AgeBetter project, initially proposed at a different location, also had city support but failed to win WHEDA tax credits in the last cycle. The Madisonian Apartments has already secured WHEDA tax credits.

"We are excited about working with our funding partners to add much needed affordable housing options in our community," Salvation Army Maj. Andrew Shiels said. "If we are awarded WHEDA funds in the spring of 2021, we could potentially begin construction shortly after that. COVID had slowed the fund-raising process a bit but we are hopeful to launch a capital campaign sometime in the first quarter of 2021. Construction on the shelter will depend on our ability to raise and secure the necessary funds for that project."

