Madison considers $5.77 million for 5 affordable housing projects

So far, there have been 21 projects with a total cost of nearly $375 million assisted through the city’s Affordable Housing Fund, O’Keefe said. The projects represent a total 1,705 apartments, including 1,326 affordable units. The city has invested $28.7 million in the developments, which have attracted a total $187 million in federal tax credits.

Of the total, 13 projects are completed and occupied, four are under construction and four are in final design stages, he said.

“The city’s strategy to leverage tax credits has been a good and successful one,” O’Keefe said. “But it’s not the complete answer. We aren’t able to add enough units, and we can’t add them fast enough. And though tax credits are a powerful financial resource, they don’t deliver enough punch to ensure affordability to very low-income households. They are not a panacea for all of the city’s affordable housing needs.”