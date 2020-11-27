Madison community group moving forward on Vel Phillips statue proposal

Community leaders behind an effort to place a new statue honoring Vel Phillips on the Capitol Square hope to see it installed by next year.
Michael Johnson, Dane County Boys & Girls Club president and CEO, proposed the idea of honoring Phillips, a Black woman who was elected Wisconsin secretary of state in 1978, following protests and demonstrations over the summer that included the toppling of two Capitol Square statues.
“I think representation matters, and I think this will send a very strong message throughout the state that they value Black lives,” Johnson said. “I also would encourage the state even within the internal building to look at other ways to show representation.”
Johnson and a committee he is convening to support the effort are hoping to have a completed proposal for the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board to act on within 60 days.
David Endres, lead counsel for a collection of companies within the American Family enterprise called Adjacency Holdings, is leading the community group as chairman. Endres said the local committee is working with the Department of Administration, which will ultimately implement the statute if one is approved.
Endres said next steps include drafting renderings and determining cost.
“Just given the way our society is right now, this is an opportunity to bring people together around a cause that I don’t think many people will argue against,” Endres said. “It’s hard to argue against Vel’s credentials.”
Phillips, who died in 2018 at 95 years old, was the first Black woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School, win a seat on the Milwaukee City Council and become a judge in Wisconsin. She served one term as secretary of state from 1979 to 1983, the highest elected office a Black person held here until Mandela Barnes was elected lieutenant governor in 2018.
The two existing statues — one of Civil War-era Wisconsin abolitionist Col. Hans Christian Heg and the “Forward” statue symbolizing the state’s motto — that were damaged over the summer are being restored after the board voted to do so in July.
Sen. Fred Risser, the longtime chairman of the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board who is retiring in January, said the board currently has a policy against adding statutes to the Capitol Square.
“Because there were so many clamors, we didn’t want the Square to be covered by statues,” Risser said.
However, he said it’s a policy that can be changed. Risser said he thinks honoring Phillips is well deserved but would want the design of the statue to fit in around the Square and not add clutter.
“She’s a wonderful woman and quite a leader,” Risser said, adding that Phillips was a “trailblazer.”
Incoming SCERB chair Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, said in an email that the board will meet in the first quarter of 2021. The process requires a request to be placed on the agenda at the upcoming meeting and if granted, the requester would attend to present a proposal.
Loudenbeck said the board considers design, structure, composition, appropriateness, cost and historical accuracy in addition to any required renovation, repairs, installation of fixtures, decorative items or furnishings.
The representative also noted that SCERB’s policies state that “no future monuments may be considered on the Capitol Grounds unless an existing monument is removed."
“I am willing to consider proposals for a memorial to honor the life and legacy of Vel Phillips and I hope that any individual or group that proposes such a memorial will take into consideration the existing, long-standing policies that are currently in place,” Loudenbeck said. “This will increase the likelihood of a successful proposal.”
