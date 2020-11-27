Madison community group moving forward on Vel Phillips statue proposal

“Because there were so many clamors, we didn’t want the Square to be covered by statues,” Risser said.

However, he said it’s a policy that can be changed. Risser said he thinks honoring Phillips is well deserved but would want the design of the statue to fit in around the Square and not add clutter.

“She’s a wonderful woman and quite a leader,” Risser said, adding that Phillips was a “trailblazer.”

Incoming SCERB chair Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, said in an email that the board will meet in the first quarter of 2021. The process requires a request to be placed on the agenda at the upcoming meeting and if granted, the requester would attend to present a proposal.

Loudenbeck said the board considers design, structure, composition, appropriateness, cost and historical accuracy in addition to any required renovation, repairs, installation of fixtures, decorative items or furnishings.

The representative also noted that SCERB’s policies state that “no future monuments may be considered on the Capitol Grounds unless an existing monument is removed."

“I am willing to consider proposals for a memorial to honor the life and legacy of Vel Phillips and I hope that any individual or group that proposes such a memorial will take into consideration the existing, long-standing policies that are currently in place,” Loudenbeck said. “This will increase the likelihood of a successful proposal.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.