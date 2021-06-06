Madison, community group may create 'all wheel spots' for skateboards, bikes and more

The proposed all-wheel spaces are very flexible and currently unused, city Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp said.

So far, the Goodman Skatepark has been a huge success and a destination-level facility serving the community and visitors, Knepp said.

“The Goodman Skatepark is one of the best skate parks in the Midwest,” Hasburgh said. “It is a destination skate park that people travel from all around Wisconsin and the Midwest to skate. The only deficiency is that there aren’t more skate parks around the city to serve riders all around town.”

With the Goodman Skatepark closed to bikes, the Madison Skatepark Fund decided that going forward it would be sure to include every wheeled rider in its designs, Hasburgh said. The proposed all-wheel spots will have a park steward to keep an eye on things and be a contact for the city, he said.

The all-wheel spots are a pilot effort for the city, which doesn’t have the resources to create another full skate park at this time, Knepp said.