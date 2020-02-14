Madison Community Development Authority board votes to hire armed security guards

Baird Fisher Apartments, located on the 2000 block of Baird and the 200 block of Fisher Street

Romnes Apartments, located at 540 West Olin Ave.

Britta Park Apartments, located on the 4300 block of Britta Parkway

Webb Rethke Apartments, located on the 3100 block of Webb Avenue and 300 and 400 blocks of Rethke Avenue

Truax Park Apartments, located at the 1500 block of Wright Street, Straubel Street and Straubel Court

The guards would also respond to any reported incidents at an additional 20 public housing properties on the west side and four on the east side. Their duties would include, among other responsibilities, patrolling the interior, exterior and parking lots of public housing sites.

On the west side, the security guard would work 40 hours over seven days per week and would be present after CDA staff has left the properties. The east side guard would work a “preferred” schedule of 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The guards would be paid $15 and $20 per hour depending on the level of training they have received, according to the contract. The contract is for one year with the option to renew four times.