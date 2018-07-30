The Madison Finance Committee voted Monday in favor of scrapping a proposal that would require the city to be responsible for maintaining Buckeye Road as part of the planned reconstruction of two county highways.
The committee voted to shelve the resolution that aimed at coming up with a compromise on the maintenance and ownership of Cottage Grove and Buckeye roads — county Highways BB and AB, respectively — citing a preference for a regional transportation body to first make a decision on the projects’ funding when it meets Wednesday.
“It just feels a little bit like we’re jumping too far ahead with this particular resolution,” said Ald. Sara Eskrich, 13th District.
The proposal called for Madison to take over routine maintenance, such as snow plowing and pavement patching, of Buckeye Road, while the county would continue maintaining Cottage Grove Road. The city and county would then be required to come to an agreement within a set amount of time on a policy for transferring ownership of county highways.
Mayor Paul Soglin is adamantly opposed to the city taking on new maintenance or ownership of county highways, although county officials say it’s a common practice when sections of highways become surrounded by solely one municipality.
Buckeye Road is slated to be rebuilt for $4.7 million from Monona Drive to Stoughton Road in 2019, while Cottage Grove Road is slated to be reconstructed for $7.6 million from Interstate 39-90 to Sprecher Road in 2020.
The cost of the projects is currently set to be divided among the city, county and federal governments.
The Madison area’s Metropolitan Planning Organization will decide Wednesday whether to move $4.4 million in federal funding for the two projects to other local reconstruction efforts.
Based on the potential savings of city funds on those other projects, city engineer Rob Phillips said Soglin intends to offer enough money in next year’s budget to reconstruct Buckeye Road with local dollars only.