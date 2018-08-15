A Madison committee on Wednesday supported granting a new liquor license to a sushi restaurant on State Street after the city chose not to renew the restaurant’s alcohol-selling license earlier this year.
The Alcohol License Review Committee voted 5-4 to grant a new beer and wine license for Koi Sushi, 502 State Street, said Ald. Mike Verveer, a member of the committee. In June, the City Council voted to let the restaurant’s liquor license expire by the end of that month due to illegal remodeling work that had been done to the building, which formerly held American Apparel.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the owner of the restaurant presented a building permit signing off on the work that had previously been done to repair the un-permitted remodeling work, which included cutting down part of a wall to expand the seating area, said Verveer, who supported reinstating a liquor license.
“I believe Koi Sushi will have been penalized through our previous non-renewal action,” he said.
The new liquor license would have the same conditions as the previous license in that the restaurant most stop serving alcohol by 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, meet the city’s definition of a restaurant, and serve food at all times alcohol is being sold, Verveer said.
The City Council will weigh in on whether the approve the liquor license at its Sept. 4 meeting.