Madison committee supports pared back proposal on homeless encampments

The Madison Parks Commission on Wednesday backed a revised proposal on homeless encampments that would no longer seek to end city-authorized camps but encourage city staff to find housing options for people experiencing homelessness.

After an hour-long debate on whether to push back a decision for a second time, the commission ultimately decided to support a substitute to a resolution authored by Alds. Samba Baldeh and Zachary Henak to address homeless encampments that have formed in city parks and greenways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally, the proposal sought to overturn an emergency order issued by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway in May allowing "temporary permissible encampments" in certain parks and greenways as a way to minimize the spread of the virus. The original proposal also called for city staff to "break up" unauthorized encampments, such as one in McPike Park, and seek alternative housing options for people experiencing homelessness.