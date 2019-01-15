Responding to concerns about criminal activity, Madison’s Finance Committee on Monday approved allocating $165,000 from the city’s contingent reserve to provide additional security services at a west side apartment complex for formerly homeless families.
Tree Lane Apartments is the city’s second investment in permanent supportive housing, a model that combines stable living arrangements with services and case management. It is the city’s first attempt at housing dozens of formerly homeless families in the same location.
Mayor Paul Soglin offered the resolution as a temporary response to challenging behavior and security issues at the $11.7 million apartment complex at 7933 Tree Lane until longer-term programming, such as support services and case management, are resolved.
“It’s my belief that if we get the security in and make the place secure, it will give us the opportunity to double back, make the correction, make the improvements that are necessary,” Soglin said.
Soglin said the ultimate goal is to create an environment that does not require increased security and an apartment complex where tenants and Heartland Housing, the owner and manager, are aligned as a team.
The resolution would fund a year’s pay for one security officer position to be staffed at the four-story, 45-unit apartment complex Monday through Friday after 5 p.m. and 24 hours on weekends. Heartland Housing began funding a security officer position available 24 hours per day and seven days a week at the beginning of 2019.
"Being vulnerably housed is traumatic. People who have experienced this extreme difficulty face challenges as they heal from chronic homelessness and adjust to living in a safe space with others," Joe Dutra, new media manager for Heartland, said. "Increased security provides the added staffing necessary to ensure that this healing can happen in a safe, comfortable, inclusive manner."
Community Development Division Director Jim O’Keefe said an additional security officer would fill a continuing unmet need of providing adequate staffing, so that the front entrance can be monitored at all times.
“The resources to the property have not been sufficient to date to ensure that persons who are not authorized to be in the building are prevented from coming into the building,” O’Keefe said.
Ald. Paul Skidmore, District 9, offered an amendment to the resolution, which was approved by the committee, that opens the possibility of using Madison Police officers on site in the event that private security is not making enough progress.
The $165,000 resolution only covers the cost of additional private security in 2019, though he, O’Keefe and Soglin are optimistic that the additional security officer will not be needed for a full year.
“I’m confident that these funds should be sufficient,” Skidmore said. “This could end the threat and stabilize this in two to three months.”
The city is in the process of creating a second resolution that would address funding for support services at Tree Lane and could be introduced to the City Council as early as February.
“Whether it’s community engagement or improved support services, those are more likely to be more successful if they’re done in an environment of greater safety rather than the situation that exists now where many residents and some in the surrounding community are worried first about safety and security,” O’Keefe said.
The city is in conversation with other support service providers and potential funders. Soglin said the city cannot solely fund the operation of facilities like Tree Lane in the long term.
“There is a demand in the community that we house the families with the greatest challenge, and the responsibility cannot be just the city of Madison,” Soglin said. “If we’re going to talk about equity, there has to be support for this kind of endeavor. We can’t turn our back on it and we have to figure out how to do it.”
The City Council is expected to vote on the resolution at its Jan. 22 meeting.