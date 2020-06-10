Madison committee signs off on workgroup to implement police auditor, review board

Rhodes-Conway stressed the importance of getting a job position approved by the City Council, so that the hiring process can begin quickly. She referenced talking with a protester who participated in shutting down John Nolen Drive June 1 and wanted to know what she has done as mayor and not about what she has talked about or worked on.

“While I'm sympathetic that this is complicated work, and I’m sympathetic to the desire to discuss it more, I think this one is pretty straightforward,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We need to create an independent auditor position, and I think we need to do it now.”

Because of broken trust in the community, Kemble emphasized the importance of public involvement.

“We need to do this in an open and publicly transparent process and we need to do it with mindfulness and with urgency,” Kemble said.

Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, District 1, and City Council President Sheri Carter aligned with the mayor in terms of urgency. Carter also attempted to increase the number of alders on the workgroup from three to five.